Prince Dhiman Gets Emotional As 'Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya' To Go Off-Air

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Aug 6 (IANS) Prince Dhiman, who plays the role of Dharam in 'Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya: Shiv Shakti', has expressed his sadness over the show going off-air, sharing that he is going to miss it a lot.

Prince revealed that he thoroughly enjoyed portraying Dharam.

"While playing a character, you also get a chance to discover yourself, and I enjoyed being Dharam. God knows I am going to miss him. For me, Dharam was the most lovely, childlike, and pure-hearted character. He was full of love," he said.

"His journey started with that one slap he got from Koyal ji (Aditi). Then falling in love, impressing her, and finally getting married. It was an awesome experience. Dharam was called Pehelwan Bhuddi, but after marriage, he became more responsible and smart. Although it came to an abrupt end, Dharam became a part of me," he further added.

Recalling his favourite scene from the show, Prince commented: "There was one phone call between Dharam and Koyal where he messaged her in his pursuit of impressing her. That will always be special for me, as it was the first scene where we could really see who Dharam was -- lovely and carefree."

Prince also shared that working with Studio LSD was an amazing experience.

"Each and every day on set was so calm and peaceful. This working environment is rare to find on TV. There was no stress. I used to enjoy shooting every scene because everyone around me was so helpful. It was amazing," he said.

The actor is especially going to miss his co-actor, Nimisha Vakharia, who played Manorama.

"We did a lot of scenes together. She helped me grasp my character better. I am going to miss seeing her almost every day and our choti choti ladai and gossip sessions,” he said.

The actor is now looking for roles that challenge him.

"Challenge me to become better and push the limits. Learning new experiences and being better for me -- that's the essence of life," he concluded.

Produced by Prateek Sharma and Parth Shah's Studio LSD, the show stars Arjun Bijlani and Nikki Sharma in the lead roles.

It airs on Zee TV.