Crypto prices fall amid U.S. recession fears, market volatility

(MENAFN) On Monday, and Ether plunged to multi-month lows as fears of a potential U.S. recession intensified, following disappointing economic data that rocked financial markets. This decline in mirrored the broader market sell-off, which saw a rush to divest from riskier assets amid growing concerns about economic instability and geopolitical tensions. The downturn in cryptocurrencies is part of a larger trend affecting global stocks and other investments, driven by fears of an economic downturn in the United States.



Bitcoin, which had previously been seen as a safe haven asset, has lost more than a third of its value since reaching an all-time high in March. The cryptocurrency's correlation with traditional stocks has significantly undermined its reputation as a hedge against market volatility. On Monday, Bitcoin experienced a dramatic drop of 12 percent, falling to USD52,054 and heading toward its largest single-day decline since November 2022. This sharp decrease reflects the broader risk aversion sweeping through financial markets.



Ether also saw a significant decline, falling by 21 percent to its lowest level since January. The substantial drop in Ether's value highlights the broader trend of falling cryptocurrency prices as investors react to economic uncertainty and shifting market dynamics. As the market adjusts to these new realities, both Bitcoin and Ether face increased pressure, further challenging their roles as investment assets in a volatile financial environment.



MENAFN06082024000045015682ID1108521199