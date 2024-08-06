Audio Conferencing Endpoints Markets 2024-2030: Established Vendors Like Jabra Lead The Market With Diverse Audio Device Options
The audio conferencing endpoints market continues to evolve and remains a relevant segment for businesses seeking clearer, more reliable audio solutions for their meeting spaces. While the hybrid work model is unlikely to disappear overnight, organizations are considering return-to-office (RTO) programs with growing frequency. These programs usually contain a large refresh of existing estate and technology infrastructure. Although video has been the focus for the last 4 years, RTO programs will help to push audio up decision-makers' agendas.
As organizations navigate their way through RTO programs, the use of tabletop and installed audio endpoints will evolve. In line with wider trends of connectivity of adopting networked devices, conference phones have expanded from traditional connectivity approaches and now include USB, offering networked endpoints. This flexibility allows organizations to adopt their preferred conferencing endpoint while benefiting from high-quality audio features. Established vendors, such as Jabra, have a strong market presence and offer a spectrum of features and device options to suit different work models.
The relentless pursuit of improved audio quality is a differentiator in the market. Vendors are incorporating noise cancellation and 360-degree microphone pickup to ensure clear communication, even in open, busy offices. Wireless connectivity is also gaining traction, offering businesses more flexibility in configuring their conference rooms, eliminating cable clutter, and allowing for easier placement of devices for optimal audio capture.
The short-to-medium outlook for tabletop audio conferencing and installed audio conferencing endpoints is positive as organizations invest in audio devices that support RTO programs and hybrid working models. However, the long-term outlook is for growth to slow and return to pre-COVID-19 trends.
Growth Opportunity Universe
Strategic Partnering for Audio Conferencing and AR/VR Convergence Subscription-based Digital Signal Processor (DSP) Software DSP as a Platform to Control Meeting Room AV Support for Managed Service Providers IoT-enabled Inventory Management
Key Topics Covered:
Transformation in the Audio Conferencing Endpoints Industry
Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow? The Strategic Imperative The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Audio Conferencing Endpoints Industry
Ecosystem
Scope of Analysis Segmentation Market Segmentation, Definitions, and Examples: Tabletop Endpoints Segmentation: Stand-alone Tabletop Audio and Modular AV Kits Market Segmentation, Definitions, and Examples: Installed Endpoints Key Questions This Study Will Answer Summary of Findings Key Competitors Competitive Environment
Growth Generator
Growth Metrics Forecast Assumptions Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Revenue Forecast by Product: Tabletop Audio Conferencing Endpoints Unit Shipment Forecast by Product: Tabletop Audio Conferencing Endpoints Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast: Installed Audio Conferencing Endpoints Forecast Analysis Revenue Share: Tabletop and Installed Audio Conferencing Endpoints Revenue Forecast by Region: Tabletop Audio Conferencing Endpoints Unit Shipment Forecast by Region: Tabletop Audio Conferencing Endpoints Revenue Forecast by Region: Installed Audio Conferencing Endpoints Unit Shipment Forecast by Region: Installed Audio Conferencing Endpoints Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region
TDM/IP Endpoints
Growth Metrics Growth Drivers Growth Restraints Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast: TDM/IP Audio Endpoints Pricing Forecast: TDM/IP Audio Endpoints Revenue Forecast Analysis Revenue Share: TDM/IP Audio Endpoints
USB Endpoints
Growth Metrics Growth Drivers Growth Restraints Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast: USB Audio Conferencing Devices Unit Shipment Forecast by Product: USB Audio Conferencing Devices Revenue Forecast by Product: USB Audio Conferencing Devices Pricing Forecast: USB Audio Conferencing Devices Revenue Forecast Analysis Revenue Share: USB Audio Conferencing Devices
Installed Audio
Growth Metrics Growth Drivers Growth Restraints Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast: Installed Audio Conferencing Endpoints Pricing Forecast: Installed Audio Conferencing Endpoints Revenue Forecast Analysis Revenue Share
Best Practices Recognition
