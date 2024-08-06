Technology stocks fall amid recession fears, Berkshire Hathaway's stake cut in Apple

(MENAFN) On Monday, took a significant hit as fears of a U.S. recession combined with Berkshire Hathaway Inc.'s decision to reduce its stake in Apple Inc., bringing a halt to the sector's prolonged rally. Leading the decline were Apple Inc. and Nvidia Inc., whose downturns set the stage for a broader sell-off. High-performing tech giants such as Google's Alphabet Inc., AmazonInc., Meta Platforms Inc., Microsoft Corp., and Tesla Inc. all experienced a sharp fall, with premarket trading indicating a 12.2 percent drop. The losses in these seven major companies are projected to erase nearly USD1 trillion from their combined market value, marking a substantial blow to the sector.



The market downturn extended beyond the U.S., painting a bleak picture across global markets. Asian and European stock markets saw significant declines during Monday's session, with the red color dominating market performance. Cryptocurrencies also faced sharp declines, mirroring the sell-off observed in Wall Street at the end of Friday's trading session. As global markets braced for the opening of Wall Street trading at 4:30 Mecca time, varying degrees of decline were noted from one market to another.



In Japan, the Nikkei index suffered its worst day since 1987, plummeting 12.4 percent by the end of Monday's session. This wave of selling was driven by disappointing economic data from the United States and a strengthening Japanese yen. Other Asian markets also felt the impact, with benchmarks in South Korea and Taiwan falling more than 8 percent. The Nikkei's 12.4 percent decline in a single session marked its worst performance since October 20, 1987, and led to two suspensions of trading during the day. This widespread sell-off underscores the heightened anxiety among investors as they navigate an increasingly uncertain economic landscape.



