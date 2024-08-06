IBA Group Participates In SHARE Kansas City 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Visit booth #217 at SHARE Kansas City 2024 and join IBA Group's sessions to explore the latest advancements in mainframe and CI/CD practices

PRAGUE, CZECHIA, August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- IBA Group is pleased to announce its participation in SHARE Kansas City 2024. Visit booth #217 and join IBA Group's sessions to explore the latest advancements in mainframe technology, open source projects, and CI/CD practices.SESSION HIGHLIGHTSMainframe Testing with VS Code and IntelliJ IDEADate: Mon, Aug 5, 2024 | Time: 3:45 PM – 4:45 PMUnderstand how automated testing integrates into the DevOps pipeline with Galasa, Zowe, VS Code, and IntelliJ.Continuous End-to-End TestingDate: Tue, Aug 6, 2024 | Time: 9:15 AM – 10:15 AMLearn how to incorporate testing into your CI/CD pipeline using open source tools.Zowe v3: What to ExpectDate: Wed, Aug 7, 2024 | Time: 8:45 AM – 9:45 AMPreview the new features of Zowe v3 and provide your feedback.Zowe and Galasa TogetherDate: Thu, Aug 8, 2024 | Time: 8:45 AM – 9:45 AMDiscover how Zowe and Galasa integrate seamlessly.Note: All session times are in CDT.IBA GROUP'S HIGHLIGHTS.Presentations on mainframe testing tools featuring Galasa, Zowe, VSCode, and IntelliJ.Introduction of the new Zowe Cobol Plugin with autocompletion and highlighting functionality designed for enhanced compatibility.Information on the upcoming Zowe v3 release in September 2024 with opportunities for feedbackVISIT IBA GROUP'S BOOTHVisit IBA Group's booth #217 for live demonstrations, expert insights, and detailed information about IBA Group's mainframe solutions. IBA Group looks forward to engaging with attendees and discussing how IBA Group's technologies can support their goals.About IBA GroupIBA Group is a leading IT service provider that performs software development, migration, maintenance, support, and IT consulting services with 2,000 IT and business professionals. Headquartered in Prague, Czech Republic, IBA Group has offices and development centers across Europe, Asia, America, and Africa. IAOP recognizes IBA Group as one of The Global Outsourcing 100 in the Leaders category. IBA Group is a winner of IT Europa's Channel Awards, of CEE Business Services Awards by the European Business Services Association, and of GSA Awards by the Global Sourcing Association. IBA Group is a signatory of the UN Global Compact. For more information, visit ibagroupit.

