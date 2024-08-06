Original-Research: LAIQON AG (Von Nuways AG)

Original-Research: LAIQON AG - from NuWays AG

06.08.2024 / 09:01 CET/CEST

Classification of NuWays AG to LAIQON AG Company Name: LAIQON AG ISIN: DE000A12UP29

Reason for the research: Update Recommendation: BUY from: 06.08.2024 Target price: EUR 9.10 Last rating change: Analyst: Henry Wendisch

LAIC token placed & mVBRB cooperation intensified; chg. PT



Last week, LAIQON

successfully

placed the LAIC-Token 24

as

well as a capital increase subscribed by meine Volksbank Raiffeisenbank eG,

Rosenheim

(mVBRB) in its subsidiary LAIC Capital GmbH (LAIC), leading to total

gross

proceeds of €

7.2m. Furthermore, mVBRB and LAIQON

signed

an LOI to intensify their existing cooperation.

In

detail:



(A) LAIC Token 24 placed : following the successful placement of the Token 21 three years back, LAIQON sold another

5,250

GmbH shares of LAIC (tokenized) to the Token 24 investor group, which comprises

institutional

investors, but also key employees of LAIQON (or LAIC). Additionally, 849 new GmbH shares have been created, serving as a capital increase of LAIC.

On

the basis of a €

65m valuation

for

LAIC (based

on

a

pwc

assessment

per

31st Dec. '23), this should

have

led to €

3.2m gross proceeds

for

LAIQON (eNuW; sale of existing 5,250 shares) as well as

€

0.5m gross proceeds for LAIC (eNuW; sale of

849

new shares).

- see p. 2



(B) Capital increase by mVBRB at LAIC : also based on the €

65m valuation of LAIC, mVBRB) solely subscriped a 5.04% cash capital increase in return for 5,353 new shares (or 5.04%), leading to gross proceeds of €

3.3m (eNuW) for LAIC. - see p. 2 for details



(C) Merger of LAC with BV : in order to decomplex the shareholder structure and remove dual costs for e.g. audit (eNuW: €

0.2m in savings), Lange Assets & Consulting GmbH

(LAC;

90% subsidiary) should be merged into BV GmbH.



(D) Letter of Intent with mVBRB

signed:

outside of LAIC transactions described above, the mVBRB and LAIQON want to intensify their cooperation within their current JV 'meine BV GmbH'

(mBV).

Specifically,

it

comprises the sale of 25% of BV Bayerische Vermögen GmbH (BV; a 100% LAIQON subsidiary which directly holds 25% of the

joint

venture

mBV,

see p. 2 for overview) to mVBRB. The transaction price is not disclosed. Nevertheless, we regard the sale as strategic for both sides:

a)

mVBRB

increases its ties to LAIQON, which serves as the platform and white label solution provider for mVBRB's wealth management and b) LAIQON benefits from

one

of their largest customer and partner deepening its commitment to LAIQON's products and services.



Use of proceeds : in addition to the €

7.2m gross proceeds from (A) and (B),

LAIQON

should

receive another undisclosed payment from (D). All of

which

should be invested into 1) the enhancement of the DAP 4.0 in order to set the basis for further cooperations as well as 2) personnel and project expenses for the development of the

LAIC:GPT

solution but also into new and existing cooperations. As of H1'24, LAIQON's AuMs stood at €

6.5bn (+8% yoy), implying a current valuation of 1.3% of AuM, while other asset managers

are

typically valued between 1.5% and 4% of AuM.

On

top of that, the €

65m standalone value of LAIC (i.e., €

52m for 80% ownership) explains 57% of

the

current market capitalization, while accounting for

less

than 9% of AuM.



Therefore,

we

regard LAIQON as undervalued and reiterate our BUY recommendation . As a result of the decreased net debt position by €

7m (€

0.38 per share), our DCF-based PT increases slightly to €

9.10 (old: €

8.70).

