Original-Research: LAIQON AG (Von Nuways AG)
Original-Research: LAIQON AG - from NuWays AG
06.08.2024 / 09:01 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.
Classification of NuWays AG to LAIQON AG
| LAIQON AG
| DE000A12UP29
| Update
| BUY
| 06.08.2024
| EUR 9.10
| Henry Wendisch
LAIC token placed & mVBRB cooperation intensified; chg. PT
Last week, LAIQON
successfully
placed the LAIC-Token 24
as
well as a capital increase subscribed by meine Volksbank Raiffeisenbank eG,
Rosenheim
(mVBRB) in its subsidiary LAIC Capital GmbH (LAIC), leading to total
gross
proceeds of €
7.2m. Furthermore, mVBRB and LAIQON
signed
an LOI to intensify their existing cooperation.
In
detail:
(A) LAIC Token 24 placed : following the successful placement of the Token 21 three years back, LAIQON sold another
5,250
GmbH shares of LAIC (tokenized) to the Token 24 investor group, which comprises
institutional
investors, but also key employees of LAIQON (or LAIC). Additionally, 849 new GmbH shares have been created, serving as a capital increase of LAIC.
On
the basis of a €
65m valuation
for
LAIC (based
on
a
pwc
assessment
per
31st Dec. '23), this should
have
led to €
3.2m gross proceeds
for
LAIQON (eNuW; sale of existing 5,250 shares) as well as
€
0.5m gross proceeds for LAIC (eNuW; sale of
849
new shares).
- see p. 2
(B) Capital increase by mVBRB at LAIC : also based on the €
65m valuation of LAIC, mVBRB) solely subscriped a 5.04% cash capital increase in return for 5,353 new shares (or 5.04%), leading to gross proceeds of €
3.3m (eNuW) for LAIC. - see p. 2 for details
(C) Merger of LAC with BV : in order to decomplex the shareholder structure and remove dual costs for e.g. audit (eNuW: €
0.2m in savings), Lange Assets & Consulting GmbH
(LAC;
90% subsidiary) should be merged into BV GmbH.
(D) Letter of Intent with mVBRB
signed:
outside of LAIC transactions described above, the mVBRB and LAIQON want to intensify their cooperation within their current JV 'meine BV GmbH'
(mBV).
Specifically,
it
comprises the sale of 25% of BV Bayerische Vermögen GmbH (BV; a 100% LAIQON subsidiary which directly holds 25% of the
joint
venture
mBV,
see p. 2 for overview) to mVBRB. The transaction price is not disclosed. Nevertheless, we regard the sale as strategic for both sides:
a)
mVBRB
increases its ties to LAIQON, which serves as the platform and white label solution provider for mVBRB's wealth management and b) LAIQON benefits from
one
of their largest customer and partner deepening its commitment to LAIQON's products and services.
Use of proceeds : in addition to the €
7.2m gross proceeds from (A) and (B),
LAIQON
should
receive another undisclosed payment from (D). All of
which
should be invested into 1) the enhancement of the DAP 4.0 in order to set the basis for further cooperations as well as 2) personnel and project expenses for the development of the
LAIC:GPT
solution but also into new and existing cooperations. As of H1'24, LAIQON's AuMs stood at €
6.5bn (+8% yoy), implying a current valuation of 1.3% of AuM, while other asset managers
are
typically valued between 1.5% and 4% of AuM.
On
top of that, the €
65m standalone value of LAIC (i.e., €
52m for 80% ownership) explains 57% of
the
current market capitalization, while accounting for
less
than 9% of AuM.
Therefore,
we
regard LAIQON as undervalued and reiterate our BUY recommendation . As a result of the decreased net debt position by €
7m (€
0.38 per share), our DCF-based PT increases slightly to €
9.10 (old: €
8.70).
