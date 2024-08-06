USU Achieves SAP® Certified Integration with RISE with SAP S/4HANA® Cloud

EQS-News: USU Software AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

USU Software AG announced today that its Software Asset Management (SAM) has achieved SAP® certification as integrated with RISE with SAP S/4HANA® Cloud. The integration helps organizations to better manage their user licenses and to maximize the value of their investments into SAP cloud software. “USU Software Asset Management allows customers to manage their SAP user licenses across a very large estate of SAP systems and cloud products. It provides better reporting than onboard license measurement tools by SAP and enables continuous monitoring. With our product, we can ensure that current SAP cloud licenses are optimized for actual system usage and authorization”, said Olaf Diehl, Director Product Management at USU. The USU SAM for SAP software solution has one of the most intelligent SAP rule definitions in the SAM market. It can determine the ideal economic conditions for SAP customers, both on-premises and in the cloud, and ensures vendor compliance. Supporting both Authorization-based and Usage-based licensing, USU has integrated the STAR ruleset into the SAM for SAP Software tool. Customers now can generate an initial overview, like what they would do with STAR in the SAP systems. The SAP Integration and Certification Center (SAP ICC) has certified that the integration software for its USU Software Asset Management solution integrates with RISE with SAP S/4HANA Cloud using standard integration technologies. This press release is available at

About USU Software AG As a leading provider of software and service solutions for IT and customer-service management, USU enables companies to manage the requirements of today's digital world. Global organizations use our solutions to cut costs, become more agile, and reduce risks – with smarter services, simpler workflows, and better collaboration. With more than 45 years of experience and locations worldwide, the USU team brings customers into the future. In addition to USU GmbH, which was founded in 1977, the subsidiaries USU USU Solutions Inc., USU SAS and USU GK also belong to USU Software AG. Further information:

