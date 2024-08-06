(MENAFN- EQS Group)

QUANTRO Therapeutics secures important Austrian research grant to accelerate development of cutting-edge

QUANTRO Therapeutics secures important Austrian research grant to accelerate development of cutting-edge platform

Austrian Research Agency FFG awards funding to QUANTRO, accelerating the next development phase of its transcriptomic discovery platform

Vienna (Austria), 06 August 2024: QUANTRO Therapeutics GmbH, a pioneer in the discovery of first-in-class transcription factor targeting cancer treatments, announced today that the company received an 18-month research grant awarded by the Austrian Research Promotion Agency (Forschungsförderungsgesellschaft, FFG) in support of a EUR 1.7 million R&D Project, catalysing the scale-up and multi-target profiling capability of QUANTRO's technology platform to industrial level. The FFG program is financed by the Republic of Austria - specifically the Federal Ministry for Climate Action, Environment, Energy, Mobility, Innovation and Technology (BMK) and the Federal Ministry of Labour and Economy (BMAW) – as well as participating federal states, companies, and research organizations.

QUANTRO's platform is the first available, proprietary technology allowing time-resolved transcriptomic profiling, which enables the identification of modulators, activators or inhibitors of transcription factors and cell signalling regulators through the quantification of transcriptional activity with unprecedented precision and sensitivity.

QUANTRO has successfully conducted its first large screening campaigns with single and dual target assays, using its novel transcriptomic discovery platform. The funds available through the FFG grant enable the company to take the platform to a new industrial level, boosting throughput by miniaturization and automation and, most importantly, multiplexing. QUANTRO is on track to develop the first 10-target transcriptomic screens for the discovery of transcription factor targets, some of which have previously been considered“undruggable”.

This expansion of multiplexing capabilities into a high-throughput screening (HTS) setting defines a new paradigm in drug discovery, by enabling the simultaneous screening for new drug candidates with multiple targets in a wide range of disease promoting signalling pathways. The resulting data will be analysed using QUANTRO's proprietary bioinformatic suite of solutions to support the identification and validation of hits, which will then be further investigated in the company's internal drug discovery programs.

Michael Bauer, CEO of QUANTRO , commented:“We are now taking our advanced transcriptomic technology to the next level. Our multiplexing capabilities deliver a revolution in drug discovery, as we can now investigate multiple targets in a single screen and analyse these data with our proprietary bioinformatics solutions. Effectually, we are moving away from traditional single target reporter assays and repetitive screening. With this technology, we can now profile a compound library for multiple targets in one process; the highest level of sophistication and effectiveness ever achieved in a single screening campaign. We are thrilled and honoured to receive this FFG grant, which enables us to drive our innovative ideas forward and to bring this transformative technology to the forefront of drug discovery.”

Arianna Sabò, Head of Research and Discovery at QUANTRO , added:“This grant supports the expansion of QUANTRO ́s proprietary technology for the discovery of new small molecule therapies focusing on previously 'undruggable' targets through the implementation of time-resolved transcriptomic discovery at scale. With this FFG grant, we are now able to scale up the multiplexing capacity and automation of our platform, allowing us to maximise our opportunities to discover new starting points for developing innovative cancer therapies.”

About QUANTRO Therapeutics

QUANTRO Therapeutics is a transcriptomic Drug Discovery and R&D company focused on building a highly innovative pipeline of modulators, inhibitors or degraders of transcription factors, transcriptional regulators and cell signaling targets. QUANTRO ́s transcriptomic discovery platform is using a novel and proprietary time-resolved gene expression profiling technology to target gene transcription factors, thus far considered un-druggable.

The technology is uniquely positioned to quantify changes in gene expression over time with unprecedented precision and sensitivity, overcoming the deficiencies of traditional RT-qPCR based technologies like DrugSeq, which are limited to only measure RNA abundance, without information on transcriptional activity and dynamics.

QUANTRO was founded in 2019 as a spin-out from the prestigious research institutes IMBA and IMP in Vienna, Austria. Since 2020, the company has been supported by Boehringer Ingelheim Venture Fund (BIVF) and Evotec as seed investors. In total, EUR 11 million was earned in milestone-driven tranches in 2020 and 2023, complemented by undisclosed proceeds from a Strategic Collaboration on selected oncology targets with Boehringer Ingelheim Oncology.

Contact

QUANTRO Therapeutics GmbH

Dr. Michael Bauer, CEO

Mail: ...

Phone: +43 122 66001-20



Media Contact

MC Services AG

Dr. Cora Kaiser (International and German-speaking media enquiries)

Shaun Brown (International trade press)

Phone: +49 89 210228 0

Mail: ...





