Karan Kumar Moves On From ART Fertility Clinics

After a nearly two-year stint in healthcare, where he was responsible for marketing and growth for the Middle East and India operations, Karan Kumar has returned to the sector, where he joins BPTP as their Chief Marketing Officer. Nearly two decades old, BPTP has a significant play in residential and commercial real estate in North India.



Karan Kumar





When contacted, Kumar confirmed the news , saying,

"I am excited to be a part of BPTP in this phase of its growth journey. It's a brand strongly focused on delivering innovative products underpinned by a commitment to global sustainability standards while seeking to earn preference and trust from all stakeholders - customers, partners, and employees alike. I look forward to continuing to build upon this legacy while working with a very passionate and agile team at BPTP.”