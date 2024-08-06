Plan Ahead For Children's Education Expenses With Fixed Deposits On Bajaj Markets

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Pune, Maharashtra, India Bajaj Markets, an marketplace, offers a practical solution for parents planning their children's further education. It has partnered with leading issuers to provide Fixed Deposits (FDs) offering interest rates of up to 9.40% p.a. This savings tool could help those saving up in advance for expenses like and supplies, tuition fees, accommodation, expenses, and more.



Build an education fund with FDs!





Here's a look at the cumulative interest rates offered by FD issuers on Bajaj Markets:

FD Issuer Highest Interest Rate (p.a.) Maximum Tenor Minimum Deposit Amount (Rs.) Bajaj Finance 8.65% 60 months 15,000 Shriram Finance 8.97% 60 months 5,000 Mahindra Finance 8.35% 60 months 5,000 PNB Housing Finance 7.95% 120 months 10,000 Ujjivan Small Finance Bank 8.75% 120 months 1,000 YES BANK 8.50% 120 months 10,000





Disclaimer: The interest rates mentioned above are as of 30th July 2024.





Fixed deposits are low-risk investments that offer a fixed interest rate for a specified tenor. Here are some features of FDs and how they benefit parents and students:



Guaranteed Returns : FDs provide steady returns, helping parents confidently plan for substantial educational expenses like tuition fees or study materials

Flexible Tenor : Tenor options range from 7 days to 10 years, allowing parents to align investments with their child's education milestones

Higher Interest Rates : FD interest rates are typically higher than savings accounts, ensuring better growth of savings for college or university expenses

Interest Payout Options : Monthly, quarterly, half-yearly, and annual payouts offer regular income to manage tuition fees and living costs depending on the amount deposited Loan Against FD : Loans against FDs in financial emergencies ensure quick access to funds and provides financial security for unexpected educational expenses





For instance, if parents invest Rs. 1,00,000 in an FD with a 9% p.a. interest rate for a tenor of 5 years, they could earn Rs. 53,862 in interest. This means the total maturity amount would be Rs. 1,53,862. This predictable growth helps in planning for substantial educational expenses like tuition fees or accommodation. Parents can use an FD calculator to estimate the maturity amount and total interest earned.





With these options, parents can easily book a fixed deposit that suits their financial goals. They can browse FD interest rates on Bajaj Markets to find the most favourable investment for their child's future education needs. Individuals can visit the official website or download the app to get started with booking an FD.





About Bajaj Finserv Direct

Bajaj Finserv Direct, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, is one of the fastest-growing fintech companies in India. It has two primary arms, Bajaj Markets, a financial marketplace, and Bajaj Technology Services, a techfin service provider.





Bajaj Markets is a marketplace that offers multiple financial products across all categories - Loans, Cards, Insurance, Investments, Payments, Pocket Insurance, and VAS. Bajaj Markets has partnered with trusted financial brands to offer“India ka Financial Supermarket”. A one-stop destination where its customers can explore a host of products that can help them achieve their financial life goals.





Having started its journey as a fintech, Bajaj Finserv Direct has also built a very strong business as a techfin. Through Bajaj Technology Services it offers a wide gamut of digital technology services which span Custom Applications, Enterprise Applications, Data & Analytics, Gen AI, Cloud Services and Digital Agency.





Visit the Bajaj Markets website or download the Bajaj Markets' app from the Play Store or App Store to experience“India ka Financial Supermarket”.