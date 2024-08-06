Benoit Geurts Joins Gordon Brothers As Managing Director, Intellectual Property, EMEA

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) London, Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Benoit Geurts has joined Gordon Brothers, the global asset experts, as Managing Director, Intellectual Property, EMEA.

In this role, Geurts partners with the firm's corporate recovery and global valuations teams to provide valuation, advisory and monetisation services for intellectual property (IP) assets to support businesses and their advisors in restructuring and recovery situations across Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Based in London, Geurts brings over 20 years of experience advising businesses of all sizes on their intellectual property strategy, mergers and acquisitions, valuations, monetisation and litigation support. Prior to joining Gordon Brothers, Geurts was managing director at Aon running its intellectual property and advisory practice in EMEA and previously held senior roles at ClearView IP and PA Consulting.

“We are pleased to expand our suite of service offerings in EMEA to include an Intellectual Property practice, further demonstrating our commitment to providing clients with trusted advice and support throughout the business cycle,” said Mark Newton-Jones, Head of Europe, the Middle East and Africa at Gordon Brothers .“Benoit brings extensive expertise in the intellectual property sector complementing and enhancing our existing capabilities in asset services, asset lending and asset trading.”

“I am delighted to join Gordon Brothers and look forward to advising our clients on valuation and strategy and bringing innovative solutions to monetise their intellectual property assets,” said Geurts.

About Gordon Brothers

Since 1903, Gordon Brothers has maximized liquidity through realizable asset value by providing the people, expertise and capital to solve business challenges. Our firm's integrated solutions across asset services, lending, financing and trading give clients the insights, strategies and time to optimize asset values throughout the business cycle. We work across the full spectrum of assets globally with deep expertise in retail, commercial, industrial, brands and real estate. We are headquartered in Boston with over 30 offices across North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific. For more information, visit .

Attachment

Benoit Geurts, Managing Director, Intellectual Property, EMEA

CONTACT: Lauren Nadeau Gordon Brothers +1 (617) 422 6599 ... Jill Dawson Gordon Brothers +44 (0) 207 647 5120 ...