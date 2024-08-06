Dr. Adil Dalal To Deliver Opening Keynote At The Middle East Summit Of Excellence

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Jennifer McShane BaryDIFC, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Middle East Summit of Excellence is proud to announce Dr. Adil Dalal , DBA as the Opening Keynote Speaker for the 2024 awards ceremony. Scheduled to take place on November 1, 2024, at the luxurious Al Habtoor Palace Ballroom, this event will honor outstanding achievements across various sectors in the Middle East.Dr. Adil Dalal is a distinguished leadership expert, author, and speaker known for his profound knowledge and captivating presentation skills. His keynote address, titled "A Mindset of Leadership Excellence : The Foundation of Powerful Cultures," will provide attendees with a practical blueprint to develop a permanent mindset of excellence and achieve exceptional business results.Jennifer McShane Bary, the event organizer, expressed her excitement about Dr. Dalal's participation:“We are thrilled to have Dr. Adil Dalal open the Middle East Summit of Excellence with his keynote address. His insights into leadership excellence and organizational culture are invaluable, and we are confident that his address will inspire and motivate our attendees right from the start.”Based on his multiple-award-winning book, 'The 12 Pillars of Project Excellence,' Dr. Dalal's keynote will offer a step-by-step method grounded in the neuroscience of excellence and its impact on organizational cultures. Drawing from his experience leading over 350 programs to successful conclusions, Dr. Dalal will distill valuable lessons learned into a powerful presentation.Key Learning Objectives of the Keynote:1.Understand the fundamentals of excellence.2.Learn the three-step process of developing a mindset of excellence.3.Discover why a mindset of excellence allows leaders to survive and thrive.4.Explore how the mindset of excellence in leaders fosters a powerful culture.Dr. Dalal's keynote promises to be a highlight of the summit, providing attendees with practical tools and insights to enhance their leadership capabilities and organizational performance. His ability to engage and captivate audiences makes him a standout choice for this prestigious event.The Middle East Summit of Excellence is a premier event celebrating outstanding achievements in the Middle East. It features a red carpet welcome, entertainment, dinner, keynote speeches, panel discussions, and an awards ceremony, offering attendees a platform for networking and collaboration.We invite you to join us on November 1, 2024, to gain valuable insights from Dr. Adil Dalal and other esteemed speakers. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit our website at .

