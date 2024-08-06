EU Expresses Grave Concern Over Continued Destruction Of Infrastructure In Gaza By Israeli Occupation Forces

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The European Union (EU) on Monday expressed its "grave concern" over the continued destruction of key civilian infrastructure in the Gaza Strip, including the water in Rafah city, stressing that targeting vital infrastructure that saves lives constitutes a "war crime."

The EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, said in a statement that the worsening humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza is creating life-threatening conditions for civilians who have already been suffering from hunger and repeated displacement to overcrowded tent camps for ten consecutive months, with no end in sight and nowhere to go.

Borrell said: "We are deeply concerned about the collapse of sanitation, solid waste management and health systems, causing the spread of diseases, including polio, skin and respiratory infections, particularly among children."

He stressed the urgent need for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and full, urgent, safe, and unrestricted access to humanitarian aid on a scale commensurate with the needs of the Palestinians, reiterating the importance of respecting and implementing the International Court of Justice's (ICJ) orders to the Israeli entity, issued on 26 January and 24 May, which are legally binding.

