Kapang: Revolutionizing The FAST Channel Ecosystem With Its Single-Point Integrated Platform

Kapang is driving FAST into a new dimension

The Kapang Ecosystem

Kapang FAST Revenue Model Comparisons

Kapang supports Premium Content, Live Sports, Local TV, and Niche Channels of any size, all within a streamlined, one-size-fits-all monetization ecosystem

- Jamie BransonLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / --In the rapidly evolving world of Free Ad-Supported Streaming Television (FAST), Kapang is making waves by offering a comprehensive, integrated platform that promises to reshape the landscape of content monetization. By providing a fully integrated "walled garden eco-system" approach, Kapang integrates all necessary technologies to deliver a seamless experience akin to YouTube and Twitch, but with a focus on both broadcast linear and premium on-demand content.What is FAST and what have been the pain points?Free Ad-Supported Streaming Television (FAST) channels are a type of streaming service that offers viewers access to a variety of content without requiring a subscription fee. Instead, these channels generate revenue through advertisements, similar to traditional broadcast television. FAST channels provide a linear viewing experience, where content is scheduled and streamed in real-time, much like traditional TV channels. This model is often paired to Ad-Supported Video on Demand (AVOD), where viewers can choose what to watch from a library of content, but still encounter ads during their viewing experience. Both FAST and AVOD offer cost-effective ways for viewers to access content while providing monetization opportunities for content providers through ad revenue.A Single Cost Solution with Higher Revenue Returns with Kapang.One of the standout features of Kapang's platform is its single-cost model, which significantly benefits channel operators. Unlike the traditional multi-supplier ecosystem, which often returns less than 15% of gross revenues to channel operators, Kapang ensures that at least two-thirds of gross revenues go back to the channel operators and content studios. This model is particularly advantageous for operators with premium content, live news, or those transitioning from satellite and cable platforms, making it one of the only viable and attractive options.Meeting Audience Expectations with Quality Content is where Kapang sees major growth.Kapang's research identified a clear audience preference for traditional format high-quality television over archived content playlists. Recognizing this, Kapang developed a solution that not only offers higher revenue returns than traditional FAST services but also provides more value than YouTube. Traditional FAST services, often based on platforms like Amagi, Ottera and Wurl, offer a fraction of the revenue potential that even YouTube provides due to the multiple parties and high fixed technology fees all taking a giant slice of the revenues.Cost-Efficient Premium Content Creation is what FAST needs for market share.Kapang has reverse-engineered the costs associated with creating premium content and broadcast-grade TV channels. This approach ensures that the business model is sustainable and meets the high expectations of modern audiences. By doing so, Kapang delivers a service that aligns with the quality and reliability viewers expect from traditional television.No need to change existing workflows and origin service or playout providers, Kapang provides the end-to-end carriage and monetization for broadcasters and content providers of all sizes from niche genre channel brands to national news broadcasters and live sports networks.Addressing Advertiser Concerns have motivated the Kapang solution.Through extensive research, Kapang found that advertisers were unhappy with the transparency issues in programmatic trading on current FAST platforms. This dissatisfaction stems from the multiple transitions between different software and the inconsistencies in syntax accuracy across the network. To address this, Kapang offers an integrated platform that promises greater transparency and higher confidence which provides higher advertising yield . This approach not only benefits advertisers but also enhances the overall revenue potential for channel operators.The Kapang Independent broadcaster approach delivers an amazing audience experience.Kapang is focused on enabling third-party broadcasters to deliver and monetize their FAST television channels, rather than following the predominantly owned and operated (O&O) models of platforms like Pluto TV and Samsung Plus, where all content deals and linear channels are curated in-house. Kapang believes that independent broadcasters possess a deep understanding of the content and curation required for their specific audiences, whether it be niche sports channels, music television, or the numerous local television channels that serve their communities with trusted brands. By acting as an enabler for these focused broadcast experts, Kapang acknowledges that it is impossible to satisfy every audience group under one roof. Many of these channels have decades of brand value, and broadcasters are looking for a platform that allows them to deliver a similar business model as their audiences transition to streaming. Kapang's approach empowers these broadcasters to leverage their expertise and established trust to thrive in the streaming era.Comprehensive Features for Channel Operators.Kapang's latest offering is packed with features aimed at empowering broadcasters to focus on delivering exceptional channels, rather than getting bogged down by business change management. These features include:. 100% Ad Fill: Ensuring maximum revenue potential.. In-video Sponsorships: Incorporating in-video advertising and sponsorships for additional revenue streams,. Cross-Channel Marketing: Enhancing visibility and audience reach,. 28-Day Revenue Payments: Avoiding industry standard 150+ days payment terms,. Full 1080 HD and 4K Delivery: Ensuring high-quality viewing experiences for Live Linear and AVOD,. DVR Monitoring - Full 7 day DVR and 90 days AI monitor Compliance Logging,. Expedited Launch - Launch any compliant channel without any selection process in 14 days,. Live Audio and Revenue Reporting: Offering real-time insights for channel operators,An End-to-End Solution meets audience demands.Kapang has evolved to provide an end-to-end solution by leveraging its sister companies, such as View TV, and integrating advanced technology and expertise. This allows broadcasters to target and monetize both niche and broad-based content FAST channels with minimal operational changes. The platform equips broadcasters with the best tools to deliver successful services, ensuring they can meet and exceed audience expectations.In summary, Kapang is not just rewriting the rules of the FAST ecosystem; it is setting a new standard. By offering a walled garden platform that integrates all necessary technologies for a single fee, Kapang provides a comprehensive solution that benefits both channel operators and advertisers.With its focus on quality content, transparency, and higher revenue returns, Kapang is poised to lead the next wave of innovation in the FAST industry.Check out the Kapang Broadcaster at

