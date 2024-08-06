'Together For Summer' Theatrical Performance Draws High Turnout At Qatar Toy Festival

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Baraem TV, the beIN Group dedicated to preschool children, is enjoying significant success with its 'Together for Summer' theatrical performance at the Qatar Toy Festival 2024. This engaging event has attracted countless families, offering children the chance to interact with their favourite Baraem characters.

Taking place at the Doha and Center (DECC), the Qatar Toy Festival runs until August 14, and features a series of family-oriented activities, including the opportunity for children to shop for toys, and enjoy a variety of entertainment shows. 'Together For Summer' showcases Baraem's most beloved characters, including Fafa, Tila, and Toula, engaging children in a vibrant and interactive setting.

During the performance, children embark on a series of exciting adventures across exciting Qatari tourist destinations such as museums, parks, beaches, and other iconic locations. The event aims to inspire families to explore these attractions during their summer holidays. Additionally, the show includes a lively singing segment, where children are encouraged to sing along with their favourite characters, enhancing their engagement and enjoyment.

Since its launch in 2009, Baraem has been committed to providing educational and entertainment content in Arabic, ensuring that children develop their linguistic and behavioural skills in an engaging manner that instils pride in their identity and encourages them to be creative and innovative.

The 'Together for Summer' theatrical performance will continue running twice on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays until 10 August, at 5:30 and 7:30pm. beIN invites families to bring their children and enjoy the summer-themed entertainment, immersing them in this unique virtual journey.