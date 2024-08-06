Conteq Expo24 Signs Partnership With QNB, Aguas DE Valencia, And Traffic Tech Gulf

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: ConteQ 2024 Organizing Committee has announced that QNB Group will be the“Official Bank” of the highly anticipated exhibition, in addition to the joining of Aguas de Valencia and Traffic Tech (Gulf) as“Silver Sponsors”.

ConteQ Expo is set to be held in September (16-18) at Qatar National Centre (QNCC) under the patronage of Prime Minister, and of Foreign Affairs H E Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani.

Chairman of the Organizing Committee of ConteQ Expo24 and Technical Office Manager at the Ashghal Eng. Salem Al Shawi said:“We are pleased that QNB Group, Aguas De Valencia and TrafficTech are joining as new partners and sponsors of the exhibition. These partnerships reflect the contributions of companies in the construction sector by providing innovative financing solutions for projects and showcasing experiences in various areas of technology and latest practices in enhancing productivity, reducing costs and unskilled labour, contributing to growth by combining strategies and technologies in the field of modern construction technology and services, thereby enhancing both digital transformation, efficiency and sustainability while contributing to the achievement of Qatar's third National Development Strategy 2030-2024, and the last phase of Qatar National Vision 2030.

Commenting on this participation, Senior Executive Vice President, QNB Group Communication Heba Ali Al Tamimi, said:“We are proud to be the Official Bank of ConteQ Expo 2024, an event that brings together industry leaders, professionals, and innovators to discuss sustainable construction best practices and suggest solutions that support the Qatar National Vision 2030 and align with QNB's pillar of sustainability.”

Enrique Fernandez Martos as Middle East Director from Aguas de Valencia commented on their sponsorship and participation:“Aguas de Valencia International is thrilled to Silver Sponsor ConteQ Expo 2024, an event that perfectly aligns with our commitment to pioneering innovations and technologies in water cycle management. We look forward to showcasing our expertise in Management & Operation & Maintenance (M&O&M) and Digital Transformation, demonstrating how our best practices and data-driven approaches can enhance productivity, efficiency, and cost-effectiveness in the construction and services sectors. This event offers an unparalleled opportunity to connect with industry leaders and public clients in Qatar, furthering our mission to optimize water cycle management globally.

CEO of Traffic Tech (Gulf) (TTG) Abdel Al Rahman Al Khatib spoke about their“Silver Sponsorship” and 68 sqm expo space in ConteQ Expo 2024:“We are honored to express our profound pride in contributing to such a distinguished occasion. This event is a testament to our shared commitment to delivering tangible value to the community. Our enduring partnership with Ashghal provides us with a significant opportunity to engage in effective collaboration and contribute meaningfully to the development of essential projects, traffic systems and smart cities that improve the lives of both citizens and residents. As we look forward to the continuation of our fruitful collaboration, we are hopeful that our combined efforts will achieve both success and excellence”