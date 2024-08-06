UK Water Firms Face Big Fines Over Sewage: Regulator

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

London: A UK regulator on Tuesday said it proposed to fine three of England's biggest water suppliers a combined £168 million ($214 million) for failure over sewage management.

Ofwat said Thames Water, Britain's biggest supplier and which is struggling to stay afloat financially, could be fined the largest amount at £104 million.

The regulator's decision comes as Britain's water faces huge scrutiny, including from the new Labour and environmentalists, over the pollution of rivers and other waterways.

"Ofwat has today proposed that three water companies will be fined a total of £168 million for failing to manage their wastewater treatment works and networks, as part of the first batch of outcomes from its biggest ever investigation," a statement said.

Yorkshire Water could be fined £47 million and Northumbrian Water £17 million, it added.

"Ofwat has uncovered a catalogue of failure by Thames Water, Yorkshire Water and Northumbrian Water in how they ran their sewage works and this resulted in excessive spills from storm overflows," said Ofwat chief executive David Black.

"Our investigation has shown how they routinely released sewage into our rivers and seas, rather than ensuring that this only happens in exceptional circumstances as the law intends."