Sheikh Joaan Meets World Triathlon Chief

Qatar Olympic Committee (QOC) President H E Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani yesterday met with World Triathlon President Marisol Casado, on the sidelines of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. QOC Secretary-General Jassim Rashid Al Buenain, and Secretary General of World Triathlon Antonio Arimany also attended the meeting in which they discussed areas of development and mutual cooperation.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.