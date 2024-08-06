Russian Submarine Destroys Simulated Enemy Vessel During Exercise

(MENAFN- IANS) Vladivostok, Aug 6 (IANS) A Russian Pacific Fleet submarine destroyed a simulated enemy vessel during exercises in the Sea of Japan, Pacific Fleet Command was quoted by Russia's RIA Novosti news agency as saying on Tuesday.

According to the exercise scenario, the crew of the "Komsomolsk-on-Amur" submarine was tasked with covertly approaching the target, engaging the simulated enemy vessel, which was represented by a special target, and then stealthily exiting the area.

"The submarine crew accomplished the assigned mission. The firing was carried out with two training torpedoes in compliance with safety requirements," the fleet command said, Xinhua news agency reported.

The exercise was conducted in accordance with the Pacific Fleet's combat training plan at a naval training range in the Sea of Japan.