(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) [220+ Pages Latest Report] According to a research study published by Custom Market Insights, the demand analysis of Global Medical Aesthetics Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 16,145.1 Million in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 17,501.3 Million in 2024 and is expected to reach around USD 36,168.8 Million by 2033, at a CAGR of 8.4% between 2024 and 2033. The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Allergan Aesthetics (AbbVie Inc.), Galderma S.A., Merz Pharmaceuticals GmbH, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Syneron Candela, Alma Lasers (Sisram Medical Ltd.), Cynosure LLC (Hologic Inc.), Lumenis Ltd., Solta Medical (Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc.), Cutera Inc., Zimmer MedizinSysteme GmbH, Sciton Inc., Sinclair Pharma plc, Sientra Inc., Fotona d.o.o., and others. Austin, TX, USA, Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “ Medical Aesthetics Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product Type (Aesthetic Laser Devices, Energy Devices, Body Contouring Devices, Facial Aesthetic Devices, Aesthetic Implants, Skin Aesthetic Devices), By Application (Anti-Aging and Wrinkles, Facial and Skin Rejuvenation, Breast Enhancement, Body Shaping and Cellulite, Tattoo Removal, Vascular Lesions, Sears, Pigment Lesions, Reconstructive, Psoriasis and Vitiligo, Others), By End User (Cosmetic Centers, Dermatology Clinics, Hospitals, Medical Spas, Beauty Centers, Others), By Distribution Channel (Direct Sale, Retail Sales, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033 ” in its research database. “According to the latest research study, the demand of global Medical Aesthetics Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 16,145.1 Million in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 17,501.3 Million in 2024 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 36,168.8 Million by 2033, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 8.4% during the forecast period 2024 to 2033.” Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the Global Medical Aesthetics Market @ Medical Aesthetics Market: Growth Factors and Dynamics Increasing Demand for Aesthetic Procedures : Growing awareness of aesthetic treatments, advancements in technology, and changing societal norms regarding beauty have led to a surge in demand for medical aesthetics procedures globally. Aging Population : The aging population, particularly in developed countries, is driving the demand for anti-aging treatments and procedures to maintain a youthful appearance, contributing to market growth. Advancements in Technology : Technological innovations in energy-based devices, injectables, and other medical aesthetics products have resulted in safer, more effective treatments with minimal downtime, attracting more consumers to undergo aesthetic procedures. Rising Disposable Income : Increasing disposable income levels in emerging economies, coupled with the desire for self-improvement and enhanced appearance, have fueled the adoption of medical aesthetics procedures among a broader demographic, driving market expansion. Shift towards Minimally Invasive Procedures : Growing preference for minimally invasive treatments over traditional surgical procedures due to lower risk, shorter recovery times, and fewer complications has led to a surge in demand for non-surgical aesthetic procedures, boosting market growth. Expanding Market Reach : Market expansion strategies such as geographical expansion, partnerships with dermatology clinics and cosmetic surgery centers, and increased accessibility through online platforms have widened the reach of medical aesthetics services, further driving market growth and penetration. Cultural Influences and Social Media : Cultural influences and the pervasive impact of social media platforms have played a significant role in shaping beauty ideals and driving the demand for aesthetic procedures. The constant exposure to curated images of beauty standards on social media platforms has heightened awareness and desire for cosmetic enhancements, contributing to market growth. In 2022, Apyx Medical received FDA clearance for the Renuvion device to be used in aesthetic procedures targeting lax skin in the neck region. This clearance expands the device's applications, offering patients innovative options for enhancing their appearance. In 2022, Allergan, a subsidiary of AbbVie Inc., secured FDA approval for JUVÉDERM VOLBELLA XC to enhance infraorbital hollows in adults over 21. This expansion of their aesthetics product portfolio strengthens their position in the U.S. market. Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2024 USD 17,501.3 Million Projected Market Size in 2033 USD 36,168.8 Million Market Size in 2023 USD 16,145.1 Million CAGR Growth Rate 8.4% CAGR Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2033 Key Segment By Product Type, Application, End User, Distribution Channel and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Medical Aesthetics Market: COVID-19 Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted the Medical Aesthetics Market , with the industry experiencing both positive and negative effects. Here are some of the key impacts:

Disruption of Services : During the pandemic, many medical aesthetics clinics and practices were temporarily closed or operated at reduced capacity due to lockdowns and safety measures, resulting in a significant decline in patient visits for elective procedures.

Economic Uncertainty : Economic uncertainty and job losses during the pandemic led to a reduction in disposable income and discretionary spending, causing some consumers to postpone or cancel aesthetic treatments due to financial concerns.

Pent-Up Demand Release : As restrictions ease and vaccination rates increase, there may be a release of pent-up demand for aesthetic procedures, with patients resuming postponed treatments and seeking out new procedures they've been considering.

Focus on Safety and Hygiene : Medical aesthetics practices will continue to prioritize stringent safety and hygiene protocols to ensure the well-being of patients and staff, reassuring consumers and rebuilding trust in the safety of undergoing aesthetic treatments.

Innovation in Digital Consultations : The adoption of telemedicine and virtual consultations surged during the pandemic. Medical aesthetics providers may continue to offer virtual consultations as a convenient and accessible way for patients to discuss treatment options and receive personalized recommendations.

Flexible Payment Options : Offering flexible payment plans and financing options may help mitigate the financial barriers to accessing aesthetic treatments, allowing patients to spread out the cost of procedures over time and making treatments more affordable.

Marketing and Education Campaigns : Increased marketing efforts and educational campaigns can help reengage patients and educate them about the safety measures in place, new treatments available, and the benefits of aesthetic procedures for boosting confidence and well-being.

Diversification of Services : Medical aesthetics practices may diversify their service offerings to meet evolving consumer preferences and address emerging trends post-pandemic. This could include introducing new treatments, such as non-invasive procedures targeting specific concerns, or expanding into complementary services like skincare consultations and wellness programs to attract a broader patient base and drive revenue growth.

In conclusion, the COVID-19 pandemic has had a mixed impact on the Medical Aesthetics Market, with some challenges and opportunities arising from the pandemic.

Medical Aesthetics Market – Regional Analysis

The Medical Aesthetics Market is segmented into various regions, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Here is a brief overview of each region:

North America : In North America, a prominent trend in the medical aesthetics market is the increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures, driven by a preference for natural-looking results and shorter recovery times. Additionally, there is a growing emphasis on personalized treatments tailored to individual needs, with a focus on advanced technologies such as laser therapies and injectables. Furthermore, there is a rising trend of combining aesthetic treatments with wellness practices, reflecting a holistic approach to beauty and well-being.

Europe : In Europe, one notable trend is the rise of medical tourism for aesthetic procedures, with patients traveling to countries offering high-quality treatments at competitive prices. Another trend is the growing popularity of non-invasive body contouring treatments, such as cryolipolysis and ultrasound fat reduction, as individuals seek effective solutions for sculpting their bodies without surgery. Additionally, there is a shift towards sustainable and eco-friendly beauty products, reflecting environmental consciousness among consumers.

Asia-Pacific : In the Asia-Pacific region, a key trend is the increasing adoption of combination therapies, where multiple aesthetic procedures are combined to achieve comprehensive results. This trend is driven by a desire for enhanced outcomes and personalized treatment plans tailored to Asian beauty ideals. Additionally, there is a growing demand for skincare products infused with traditional herbal ingredients, reflecting a preference for natural remedies and cultural heritage in skincare routines.

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa) : In the LAMEA region, a notable trend is the rising popularity of aesthetic treatments among men, driven by changing societal norms and a growing emphasis on male grooming and self-care. Additionally, there is a trend towards the use of innovative energy-based devices, such as radiofrequency and ultrasound technologies, for skin tightening and body contouring procedures. Furthermore, there is a growing interest in injectable treatments for facial rejuvenation and enhancement among consumers in the region.

Medical Aesthetics Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product Type (Aesthetic Laser Devices, Energy Devices, Body Contouring Devices, Facial Aesthetic Devices, Aesthetic Implants, Skin Aesthetic Devices), By Application (Anti-Aging and Wrinkles, Facial and Skin Rejuvenation, Breast Enhancement, Body Shaping and Cellulite, Tattoo Removal, Vascular Lesions, Sears, Pigment Lesions, Reconstructive, Psoriasis and Vitiligo, Others), By Application (Anti-Aging and Wrinkles, Facial and Skin Rejuvenation, Breast Enhancement, Body Shaping and Cellulite, Tattoo Removal, Vascular Lesions, Sears, Pigment Lesions, Reconstructive, Psoriasis and Vitiligo, Others), By End User (Cosmetic Centers, Dermatology Clinics, Hospitals, Medical Spas, Beauty Centers, Others), By Distribution Channel (Direct Sale, Retail Sales, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033

List of the prominent players in the Medical Aesthetics Market:



Allergan Aesthetics (AbbVie Inc.)

Galderma S.A.

Merz Pharmaceuticals GmbH

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Syneron Candela

Alma Lasers (Sisram Medical Ltd.)

Cynosure LLC (Hologic Inc.)

Lumenis Ltd.

Solta Medical (Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc.)

Cutera Inc.

Zimmer MedizinSysteme GmbH

Sciton Inc.

Sinclair Pharma plc

Sientra Inc.

Fotona d.o.o. Others

The Medical Aesthetics Market is segmented as follows:

By Product Type



Aesthetic Laser Devices

Energy Devices

Body Contouring Devices

Facial Aesthetic Devices

Aesthetic Implants Skin Aesthetic Devices

By Application



Anti-Aging and Wrinkles

Facial and Skin Rejuvenation

Breast Enhancement

Body Shaping and Cellulite

Tattoo Removal

Vascular Lesions

Sears

Pigment Lesions

Reconstructive

Psoriasis and Vitiligo Others

By End User



Cosmetic Centers

Dermatology Clinics

Hospitals

Medical Spas

Beauty Centers Others

By Distribution Channel



Direct Sale

Retail Sales Others

Regional Coverage:

North America



U.S.

Canada

Mexico Rest of North America

Europe



Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific



China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America



Brazil

Argentina Rest of Latin America

