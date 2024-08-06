Tusshar Kapoor: I Believe In Good And Bad Fortune

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Aug 6 (IANS) Actor-producer Tusshar Kapoor, who practices Buddhism, says he does believe in“good and bad fortune”. He strongly feels that one can change their destiny with sincere prayers.

“I believe in good fortune and bad fortune. We have come into this world with certain karma. Some people work hard, but they don't get beyond a certain amount of benefit because there is always something (obstacles) coming their way,” Tusshar told IANS.

The added:“And sometimes, people are not so hardworking, but things fall into place for them.”

He does believe that“in the long term, hard work pays off more,” but“luck definitely has a part to play in the short term at least.”.

“It can reduce the time required to reach your goals or it can make things delayed; that depends on your luck. I believe it is all connected to your karma. I think we manifest all this,” said the son of veteran actor Jeetendra.

Talking about how luck can be changed, Tusshar said:“I am a Buddhist follower, so I think you can always change your karma and destiny, add more good fortune to your life, and change your luck. I do believe in good and bad luck, but I don't believe it is fixed and you can't change it. I believe that with sincere prayer and all, you can change your luck.”

Tusshar is currently seen on the OTT show“Dus June Ki Raat," where he plays Bhagesh, a person having bad luck.

Asked what he loves more, films or OTT, Tusshar said:“First love is always in films, but as an actor going to set and performing and doing your job and working on a good team, I think that is the same everywhere. So, whether it is a film, a limited web-show, a long format series, or whatever you do...”

He said the comparison can be made to working on reality shows, which shared is a“different experience."

Tusshar said:“I won't say one is better than the other. But yes, it is very tough releasing a film today. There is a lot of stress; if there is a pandemic or there are multiple releases, then there are screen issues. But with a web show, it is like a galaxy.”

He asserted that there is space for everyone and will get your due.

“I started off doing films, that high is very different. It is better in that sense. In the case of web shows, it's less challenging, but you get your due as far as a good release is concerned. So, that is a different high,” he said.

“Dus June Ki Raat” is streaming on Jio Cinema.