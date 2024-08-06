(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Discover David Antinoo's journey of self-discovery, love, and independence in Alexander Sparks' powerful new novel.

- Alexander SparksNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- A new by Alexander Sparks, titled "Never Excessive Always Available," offers a raw and unfiltered look at the complexities of human relationships and the journey of self-discovery. The story follows the protagonist, David, as he navigates his sexuality and desires in a society that hypocritically do not agree with his world.About the Book:"Never Excessive Always Available" by Alexander Sparks is a fictional manuscript chronicling the life of David Antinoo. The story follows David's journey of self-discovery as he navigates his sexuality and complex relationships. The narrative delves into themes of love, loss, power dynamics, and societal expectations, ultimately emphasizing the importance of his self-acceptance and embracing his true self.Self-Discovery and Identity:David's journey is one of self-discovery as he navigates his sexuality and desires in a society to which he never paid attention. He embraces his true self, defying societal norms and expectations.Love and Relationships:The book explores various forms of love, from familial to romantic and platonic. David's relationships with men like Rodolfo, Charles, and Sebastian are central to his growth and understanding of love.Sexuality and Desire:The story delves into the complexities of human homosexuality. It portrays the challenges and joys of exploring one's desires in a society that often make mountains from grains of sand. David lives his life without paying any attention to those who approve or disprove of his particular desires. He considers that his life is his life and he has the right to live it, whichever way he wantsPower Dynamics:The manuscript examines power dynamics in relationships, particularly those involving money and social status. David's encounters with wealthy and influential men raise questions about the transactional nature of some relationships.Coming of Age:David's journey from childhood to adulthood is a central theme. He experiences the challenges and joys of growing up learning about himself and the world around him.Family and Belonging:The story explores the importance of family and belonging, even in unconventional forms. David's strained relationship with his mother and his search for acceptance and love are recurring themes.Betrayal and Forgiveness:The book touches upon themes of betrayal and forgiveness, particularly in David's relationships with Rodolfo and Emilio. It explores the complexities of trust and the challenges of maintaining relationships.Social Expectations and Norms:The story challenges societal expectations and norms regarding sexuality and relationships. It questions the validity of traditional values and encourages readers to embrace their true selves.Education and Knowledge:David's thirst for knowledge and self-education is a significant theme. He seeks knowledge through books and experiences, shaping his worldview and understanding of the world.Freedom and Independence:The book celebrates freedom and independence, particularly in the context of sexuality and relationships. David's pursuit of personal freedom and his refusal to conform to societal expectations are central to his character.About the Author:Alexander Sparks, born on October 16, 1946, was home-schooled and has cultivated an easy-going, laid-back personality. He avoids watching TV news and listens exclusively to classical music. Working as a private nurse, he is also in the process of writing more books. His hobbies include reading works by Homer, Mark Twain, and Alexandre Dumas, along with books about French history. Additionally, Alexander loves traveling to France and Italy.Availability:Available on Amazon , "Never Excessive Always Available" delves into themes of homosexualism, love, loss, power dynamics, and societal expectations, providing readers with a thought-provoking exploration of the human experience.Contact Information:For more information, interviews, or inquiries, please contact:

