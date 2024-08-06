Gateway Logistics Middle East Welcomes Industry Expert To Lead Next Phase Of Growth

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Mr Paul Abraham (R) & Mr Gjorgji Milenkovski (L) signing for GWLME

Mr Paul Abraham (R) & Mr Gjorgji Milenkovski (L)

GWLME, a leading logistics player in the Middle East, has announced that Mr. Gjorgji Milenkovski has joined the company as Managing Director.

DUBAI SOUTH, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Gateway Logistics Middle East (GWLME ), a leading provider of integrated logistics and solutions in the Middle East, has announced that Mr. Gjorgji Milenkovski has joined the company as Managing Director. Mr. Milenkovski brings over 20 years of experience in the logistics and freight forwarding industry and will be instrumental in accelerating GWLME's growth throughout the region.Mr. Paul Abraham, Chairman of GWLME, flew in from Canada to officially welcome Mr. Milenkovski to the Gateway family.“We are thrilled to have Gjorgji join our team,” said Mr. Abraham.“His deep expertise and industry connections will be invaluable as we continue expanding our logistics services to serve customers across the Middle East better.”Mr. Milenkovski has held leadership positions at top international logistics and freight forwarding companies. He has a successful track record of driving revenue growth, optimizing operations, and delivering best-in-class customer service. At GWLME, Mr. Milenkovski will oversee the company's operations in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Saudi. He will be looking after the strategic planning, business development, and account management for GWLME.“I am excited to join such a dynamic company and work with the talented team at GWLME,” said Mr. Milenkovski.“Gateway has firmly established itself as a leader in integrated logistics solutions, and I look forward to contributing to the company's ongoing success and expansion in the years to come.”Headquartered in the United Arab Emirates, GWLME provides freight forwarding, transportation, open yard storage, distribution, and supply chain management solutions to customers across a range of industries including construction, automotive & import-export, special project cargo, oil & gas & energy. The company's customized, end-to-end services help clients reduce costs, optimize delivery times, and improve overall supply chain efficiency

Tahmeel M

Gateway Logistics Middle East

+971 4 410 7368

email us here