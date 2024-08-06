The Results Of The Voluntary Takeover Offer Made By AS Infortar In Respect Of The Shares Of AS Tallink Grupp

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) On 2 July 2024, a shareholder of AS Tallink Grupp, AS Infortar (registry code: 10139414,“ Offeror ”), notified of making a voluntary takeover offer to acquire all shares of AS Tallink Grupp not in the ownership of the Offeror. Today, on 6 August 2024, the Offeror published the results of the voluntary takeover offer.

The Chairman of the Management Board of AS Tallink Grupp Paavo Nõgene:

„We are pleased that our majority shareholder Infortar has increased its holding in Tallink. This demonstrates their confidence in our company and team, as well as continued faith in our future and readiness to further develop Tallink."

Below we publish the Offeror's notice regarding the results of the voluntary takeover offer as it was originally made by the Offeror.

The results of the voluntary takeover offer made in respect of the shares of AS Tallink Grupp

AS Infortar (“ Offeror ”) made a voluntary takeover offer to all the shareholders of Aktsiaselts Tallink Grupp (“ Tallink ”) for acquiring all the shares of Tallink (“ Shares ”) not yet in the ownership of the Offeror (“ Offer ”). The Offer was made based on the offer notice (“ Offer Notice ”) and the prospectus attached to it (“ Prospectus ”, together with the Offer Notice,“ Offer Documents ”).

The Estonian Financial Supervision and Resolution Authority approved the Offer on 1 July 2024 and the Offer Documents were published on 2 July 2024. The Offer commenced on 2 July 2024 at 10:00 and ended on 5 August 2024 at 16:00.

The purchase price offered by the Offeror within the Offer was EUR 0.55 per one Share (the“ Purchase Price ”).

As a response to the Offer the shareholders participating in the Offer decided to sell to the Offeror in total 161,395,930 Shares that corresponds to approximately 21,71% of all the Shares. The Offeror gives its acceptance to conclude the sales contracts with all the shareholders that participated in the Offer on terms provided in the Prospectus.

The payment of the Purchase Price to all the shareholders participating in the Offer and transfer of the Shares to the Offeror takes place on 9 August 2024 (the“ Value Date ”) in accordance with the procedure described in the Offer Documents. On the Value Date each shareholder participating in the Offer shall be paid the amount of the Purchase Price corresponding to the number of the Shares sold by that shareholder against the transfer of such Shares.

Before publishing the Offer Documents and as of the end of the last day of Offer the Offeror held in total 347,696,887 Shares that amounted to 46.76% of all Shares. As a result of the Offer, the Offeror acquires in total 161,395,930 Shares that amounts to approximately 21,71% of all Shares. After the Value Date, the Offeror, thus, owns in total Shares that amounts to 509,092,817 of all Shares. Thus, the Offeror now holds 68,47% of the voting rights and has acquired dominant influence over Tallink.

