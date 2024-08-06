Pakistan Super League Set To Clash With Indian Premier League Next Season

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Lahore- The Pakistan Super League is set for a clash in dates with the Indian next season as the PCB has been forced to change the window of its T20 league owing to a busy international schedule.

The PCB has indicated that the PSL could be held between April 10 and May 25 next year.

ADVERTISEMENT

The last edition of the IPL was held from March 22 to May 26 this year.

The PSL is usually held in the months of February and March every year but with Pakistan hosting a tri-series at home, followed by the Champions Trophy and a tour by the West Indies next year, change in the tournament's schedule is imminent.

The Pakistan team's home and away season begins this month and will run until April 2025.

Read Also Suryakumar, Jaiswal Make Gains In ICC T20I Rankings Jay Shah To Take Over As ICC Chairman? All Eyes On AGM This Weekend

The PCB on Monday also announced an overhaul in the monthly retainers of the domestic players, who would be picked in five elite teams for three new events known as Champions tournaments.

As many as 150 players slotted across five teams would get upgraded salaries in different slabs.

In Category 1, 40 players will receive PKR 550,000 per month whereas in Category 2, 50 players will get PKR 400,000 per month. The Category 3 will have 60 players who will earn PKR 250,000 per month comparison, the 2023-24 season domestic contracts ranged from PKR 50,000-3,00,000, depending on the category.

Additionally, players will benefit from increased match fees as PKR 200,000 will be paid for red-ball cricket, PKR 125,000 for 50-over games and PKR 100,000 for T20 matches.

This marks a significant rise from the previous season's match fees of PKR 80,000 for red-ball and PKR 40,000 for white-ball matches.