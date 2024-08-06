عربي


Cargo Transportation Through Middle Corridor Increases

8/6/2024 3:09:34 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Ulviyya Shahin Read more

In the period from January to July of this year, 2.5 million tons of cargo were transported via the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR, Middle Corridor), Azernews reports.

This is 62% more compared to the same period last year.

The Ministry forecasts that 4.2 million tons of cargo will be transported via TITR this year.

In 2023, cargo transportation through the Middle Corridor increased by 65% compared to 2022, reaching 2.7 million tons.

The Trans-Caspian International transport Route, or Middle Corridor, extends from China through Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Turkey to European countries. The Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway line is part of the corridor.

AzerNews

