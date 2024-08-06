Cargo Transportation Through Middle Corridor Increases
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Ulviyya Shahin
In the period from January to July of this year, 2.5 million
tons of cargo were transported via the Trans-Caspian International
Transport Route (TITR, Middle Corridor), Azernews
reports.
This is 62% more compared to the same period last year.
The Ministry forecasts that 4.2 million tons of cargo will be
transported via TITR this year.
In 2023, cargo transportation through the Middle Corridor
increased by 65% compared to 2022, reaching 2.7 million tons.
The Trans-Caspian International transport Route, or Middle
Corridor, extends from China through Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan,
Georgia, and Turkey to European countries. The Baku-Tbilisi-Kars
railway line is part of the corridor.
