President Ilham Aliyev Receives Secretary Of Russian Federation Security Council
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received
Sergei Shoigu, the Secretary of the Russian Federation Security
Council, Azernews reports.
