Two Wounded As Russian Forces Launch 495 Strikes On Zaporizhzhia Region
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces launched 495 strikes on ten settlements in Ukraine's southeastern Zaporizhzhia region on August 5, wounding two women.
Zaporizhzhia regional governor Ivan Fedorov said this in a post on the Telegram messenger, Ukrinform reports.
According to him, the women were injured in Russian attacks on the Vasylivka district.
Russian forces carried out three airstrikes on Zaliznychne and Novoandriivka.
According to Fedorov, 278 drones of different modifications attacked Prymorske, Huliaipole, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Levadne, and Malynivka.
The Russians shelled Mala Tokmachka, Huliaipole and Robotyne with multiple rocket launchers three times.
Russian invaders launched 210 artillery strikes on Tavriiske, Huliaipole, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka, Levadny, and Preobrazhenka.
Six reports were received about damage to residential buildings and infrastructure.
Photo: Ivan Fedorov / Telegram
MENAFN06082024000193011044ID1108520934
