BML Munjal University Students Develop Innovative, Affordable Walking Stick \'Pathpal\' For The Blind

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 06 August 2024: Visually impaired people in India face significant challenges in moving around, impacting their independence and quality of life. This untapped potential affects the nation\'s by an estimated 1,427 billion per annum. To address this critical issue, students from the School of Engineering & at BML Munjal University have developed an innovative solution. Kanika Sharma and Abhimanyu Gulati have created \'PathPal\' – a smart walking stick designed to enhance mobility and safety for the visually impaired. This ground-breaking assistive device, developed under their start-up Smart Eye, aims to empower users and foster greater inclusivity in society.



A detachable unit, PathPal can be easily mounted onto standard walking sticks. By utilizing advanced ultrasonic sensors to detect various obstacles, including potholes and hanging objects, it provides real-time feedback via vibrations and audio alerts. A connected wristband serves as an intuitive controller, featuring stick-finding and SOS functionalities.



\"With PathPal, we intend to transform how visually impaired people interact with their environment,\" said Kanika Sharma, Co-founder of Smart Eye. \"By combining cutting-edge technology with user-centric design, our product fosters independence and confidence among users.\"



Abhimanyu Gulati, Co-founder of Smart Eye, highlighted the product\'s accessibility: \"We have worked hard to balance innovation with affordability. Our goal is to make PathPal available to as many users as possible without compromising on quality or functionality.\"



PathPal\'s major advantage is affordability. The team has managed to create a high-quality, feature-rich device without undermining affordability, making it accessible to a wide range of users. This balance of innovation and cost-effectiveness positions PathPal as a game-changer in assistive technology for the visually impaired.



Commenting on the achievement, Dr. Maneek Kumar, Dean, School of Engineering & Technology, BML Munjal University said: \"Kanika and Abhimanyu\'s work on PathPal highlights the kind of innovative, socially responsible thinking we wish to cultivate at our institution. Their success demonstrates the potential our students have to create affordable solutions that can make a real difference in people\'s lives. This project showcases their technical prowess and also embodies our commitment to nurturing engineers who are attuned to societal needs. PathPal is a testament to how engineering innovation can be harnessed to meet critical challenges and improve people\'s quality of life. We are extremely proud of what Kanika and Abhimanyu have achieved and believe this is just the beginning of their journey in creating impactful technologies.\"



The innovation has already gained recognition, winning the on-campus Hult Prize 2024 at BML Munjal University. This accolade underscores the potential impact of PathPal in addressing a critical societal need while showcasing the innovative spirit nurtured at BML Munjal University.



Smart Eye\'s mission is to offer innovative, low-cost assistive technologies that enhance independence, safety and quality of life for visually impaired individuals. Committed to ongoing research and development, the company plans to expand its range of assistive devices and services in the future.





About BML Munjal University



Named after the late Founder Chairman of the Hero Group, BML Munjal University (BMU) is a unique not-for-profit initiative founded by the promoters of the Hero Group. BMU is engaged in creating, preserving and imparting internationally benchmarked knowledge and skills. The University seeks to transform higher education in India by creating a world-class innovative teaching, learning and research environment. It envisions becoming a nursery for the leaders of tomorrow and a repository of knowledge. The School of Management at BML Munjal University has been ranked 72nd among all management institutions in India in the NIRF Rankings 2023. It has also attained the Diamond subject rating by QS I-Gauge. It has been nationally ranked #6 and #1 in Haryana among India\'s Top Private Engineering & Technology Universities in the Education World India Higher Education Rankings, 2023-24. The University has received an esteemed A-grade accreditation from NAAC.

