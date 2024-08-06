CENTCOM Destroys Houthi Drones, Anti-Ship Ballistic Missile In Red Sea
WASHINGTON, Aug 6 (KUNA) -- The US Central Command (CENTCOM) reported that its forces destroyed multiple anti-ship drones and one anti-ship ballistic missile launched by the Houthis over the Red Sea during the past 24 hours.
In a statement late Monday, CENTCOM said that its forces destroyed three Iranian-backed Houthi Uncrewed Aerial Systems (UAS) launched from Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen over the Gulf of Aden.
It added that its forces have successfully destroyed one Iranian-backed Houthi UAS in a Houthi-controlled area of Yemen, one Houthi uncrewed surface vessel (USV), one Houthi UAV and one Houthi Anti-Ship Ballistic Missile (ASBM) in the Red Sea.
It added that these weapons presented a clear and imminent threat to US, coalition forces and merchant vessels in the region and continues to threaten regional stability and security. (end)
