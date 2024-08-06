(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SINGAPORE, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

OKX , a global Web3 company, has issued updates for August 6, 2024.

OKX Wallet Now Integrated with Usual for Enhanced DeFi Interactions

OKX Wallet is now integrated with Usual, an innovative decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol. This strategic integration aims to enhance user experience by providing seamless access to Usual's advanced DeFi features directly through the OKX Wallet web extension.

Key Features of the Integration:



Simplified Access : OKX Wallet's web extension users can now easily access Usual's DeFi services, including depositing assets, earning rewards and participating in governance, all within the same wallet interface.

Enhanced User Control : With the integration, users can deposit assets into Usual and receive Liquid Deposit Tokens (LDT), represent the initial value of their deposit.

Reward Opportunities : Users can leverage their LDT to contribute liquidity or issue Liquid Bond Tokens (LBT), earning USUAL, the governance token of the Usual protocol. This creates new opportunities for users to engage with the DeFi ecosystem and earn rewards. Governance Participation : USUAL tokens earned through the protocol give users a voice in the governance of Usual, aligning user interests with the success and future direction of the protocol.

Connecting to Usual is simple: users need to select 'Connect Wallet' and choose 'OKX Wallet,' then log in through the web extension available on Chrome or Firefox.

To learn more, visit OKX's Support Center .

About OKX

OKX is a leading global crypto exchange and innovative Web3 company. Trusted by more than 50 million global users, OKX offers a secure and trustworthy platform that provides responsible crypto traders with innovative tools to access the world of crypto.

In line with its "on-chain, any chain" philosophy, OKX contributes to the growth of the Web3 ecosystem via its secure, interoperable and self-custody enabled OKX Wallet. OKX Wallet is a user-friendly gateway to the on-chain world, connecting to over 100 blockchains, 10,000 dApps, 170+ DeFi protocols, 300,000 tokens and 490+ decentralized exchanges (DEXs).

OKX is committed to transparency and security, and publishes its Proof of Reserves monthly to build trust.

