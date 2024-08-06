VALNEVA - Declaration Of Shares And Voting Rights: July 31, 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VALNEVA Declaration of shares and rights

July 31, 2024

__________________________________________________________________________________________ Company name: VALNEVA

Registered office: 6 rue Alain Bombard, 44800 Saint-Herblain (France)

Regulated of Euronext Paris - Compartment B Declaration date: August 6, 2024

Number of shares

composing the share capital of Valneva Total number of voting rights including suspended voting rights* Description of the change Date on which this change was recognized Total number of voting rights excluding suspended voting rights**

139,276,901

ordinary shares with a par value of €0.15 each

155,894,329 Sale of 280 shares with double voting rights



Transfer into bearer form of 1,750,000 shares with double voting rights



Double voting rights granted on 29 ordinary shares

July 18, 2024



Between July 18 &

July 23, 2024



July 29, 2024

155,770,007

* Theoretical voting rights. This number is used as the basis for calculating threshold crossings. In accordance with Article 223-11 of the AMF General Regulations, this number is calculated on the basis of all shares to which voting rights are attached, including those for which voting rights have been suspended.

** Net (or exercisable at a General Meeting) voting rights.

