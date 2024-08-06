عربي


VALNEVA - Declaration Of Shares And Voting Rights: July 31, 2024


8/6/2024 2:46:23 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VALNEVA

Declaration of shares and voting rights
July 31, 2024
__________________________________________________________________________________________

Company name: VALNEVA
Registered office: 6 rue Alain Bombard, 44800 Saint-Herblain (France)
Regulated market of Euronext Paris - Compartment B

Declaration date: August 6, 2024

Number of shares
composing the share capital of Valneva 		Total number of voting rights including suspended voting rights* Description of the change Date on which this change was recognized Total number of voting rights excluding suspended voting rights**

139,276,901
ordinary shares with a par value of €0.15 each
 155,894,329 Sale of 280 shares with double voting rights

Transfer into bearer form of 1,750,000 shares with double voting rights

Double voting rights granted on 29 ordinary shares
 July 18, 2024

Between July 18 &
July 23, 2024

July 29, 2024
 155,770,007

___________________________

* Theoretical voting rights. This number is used as the basis for calculating threshold crossings. In accordance with Article 223-11 of the AMF General Regulations, this number is calculated on the basis of all shares to which voting rights are attached, including those for which voting rights have been suspended.
** Net (or exercisable at a General Meeting) voting rights.

Attachment

  • 2024_08_06 DECLARATION_VOTING_RIGHTS July 31, 2024 EN_GN

