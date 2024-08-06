Share Buybacks In Spar Nord Bank – Transactions In Week 31

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

Company announcement no. 48

In company announcement no. 10 2024, Spar Nord announced a share buyback programme of up to DKK 500 million. The share buyback was initiated on 12 February 2024.

The purpose of the share buyback is to reduce the bank's share capital by the shares acquired under the programme, and the programme is executed pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (“Market Abuse Regulation”).

In last week the following transactions were made under the share buyback programme.

Number of shares Average purchase price (DKK) Transaction value (DKK) Accumulated from last announcement 1,811,397 223,793,183 29 July 2024 11,000 139.39 1,533,290 30 July 2024 10,000 140.77 1,407,700 31 July 2024 10,000 141.01 1,410,100 1 August 2024 11,000 137.85 1,516,350 2 August 2024 11,800 134.23 1,583,914 Total week 31 53,800 7,451,354 Total accumulated 1,865,197 231,244,537

Following the above transactions. Spar Nord holds a total of 1,976,123 treasury shares equal to 1.68 % of the Bank's share capital.

Please direct any questions regarding this release to Rune Brandt Børglum, Head of Investor Relations on tel. + 45 96 34 42 36.

Rune Brandt Børglum

Head of Investor Relation

Attachment

No. 48 - Share buybacks - transactions in week 31 - UK