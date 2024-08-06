Enavate Chief Experience Officer, Eve Cline, Honored As A 2024 Tampa Titan 100

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Thomas Ajspur, CEOTAMPA, FLORIDA, USA, August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Titan CEO and headline sponsor Enavate are pleased to announce Eve Cline, Enavate's own Chief Experience Officer, as a 2024 Tampa Titan 100. The Titan 100 program recognizes Tampa's Top 100 CEOs & C-level executives. They are the area's most accomplished business leaders in their industry using criteria that include demonstrating exceptional leadership, vision, and passion. Collectively, the 2024 Tampa Titan 100 honorees and their companies employ upwards of 55,000 individuals and generate over $24 Billion in annual revenues.“The Titan 100 are visionary leaders that inspire the Tampa business community. These leaders have built a distinguished reputation that is unrivaled and preeminent in their field. We are humbled to recognize the Titan 100 for their efforts to shape the future of the Tampa business community,” says Jaime Zawmon, President of Titan CEO.In her role as Chief Experience Officer at Enavate, Eve Cline is dedicated to crafting extraordinary experiences for both clients and team members. She is passionate about cultivating a culture rooted in empowerment and innovation by driving the client experience strategy and ensuring alignment with the products and offerings we bring to market. Additionally, Eve spearheads the teams responsible for Enavate's people, including talent acquisition, leadership development, and HR operations. Eve will be honored at the Titan 100 awards celebration on October 24, 2024, at The Motor Enclave in Tampa, Florida.“It is truly an honor to be recognized by the incredible Titan 100 organization and my Tampa business community. Titan 100 represents the pinnacle of leadership and vision that I strive to exemplify. It is thrilling to be part of the inaugural class of honorees here in Tampa where I have built my career,” says Eve Cline.“Our entire Enavate team is privileged to benefit from the transformational leadership and vision that Eve brings to our organization. She truly embodies the spirit of Titan 100 and has earned this honor with the passion and purpose she dedicates to her role and our community. Along with Eve, we congratulate all the Titan 100 honorees. Tampa has a truly outstanding community of business leaders, and it is our honor to see their ingenuity and dedication recognized and celebrated. As an inaugural Titan 100 Hall of Fame member in Colorado, I have seen firsthand the impact this network of leaders can have in building their own organizations as well as a thriving community. Their exceptional vision, passion, and influence have proven that their inclusion in the Titan 100 is well-earned.” – Thomas Ajspur, CEO of Enavate and Titan 100 Hall of Fame Honoree.About EnavateFounded in 2014, Enavate stands at the forefront of business transformation initiatives for SMBs worldwide. As the industry-leading Microsoft Partner, the Enavate team of almost 400 professionals helps organizations get to the Cloud, maximize technology investments and drive new business. Enavate provides consulting, software implementations, systems upgrades, Cloud deployments, and managed IT services to more than 2,000 clients across North America and Europe.Learn more about Enavate, our culture of empowerment, and our fresh approach to helping companies innovate, grow and navigate change at .

Rocky White

Enavate

+1 740-341-6202

email us here