Morphy Richards Embarks On Global Innovation With World's First Ductless Portable AC For Athletes During Paris Olympics

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LONDON, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Morphy Richards is set to launch a groundbreaking new product – the world's first certified ductless portable air conditioner. Prior to its official launch, this innovative product is already bringing cooling air to in the Paris Olympic Village during the hot summer days.

Athletes are using Morphy Richards' upcoming ductless portable air conditioners in the Paris Olympic Village ahead of their release, and the photo is authorized by the athletes.

Continue Reading

Following its brand upgrade, Morphy Richards is introducing an array of new products in 2024, with the ductless

portable air conditioner being a notable highlight. Adhering to their mission of "Innovate for enlightening progress," Morphy Richards aims to

enrich people's lives with more joy by blending human-centric insights with smart design.

The innovative portable air conditioner will make its debut on Kickstarter in early September this year and will also feature at the IFA Tech

Show

2024 in Berlin. This dual unveiling will showcase Morphy

Richards's

robust capabilities in product development and innovation, epitomizing the brand's philosophy of "Smart Ideas."

In light of the news that the Paris Olympic Village lacks built-in air conditioning, Morphy Richards expedited the production of a batch of these portable units to ensure athletes can rest and recharge comfortably. A representative from the Iceland Olympic Committee noted, "Morphy Richards's portable

air conditioner

is making all the difference for us on the hottest days!"

Morphy Richards's timely intervention demonstrates their commitment to elevating the quality of life and supporting athletes in achieving peak performance. This initiative underscores Morphy Richards's dedication to innovation and their ability to respond swiftly to global needs, and once again proves its strength as an innovator in the consumer technology sector to the industry and consumers.

Founded in the UK in 1936, Morphy Richards is renowned for its innovative and stylish small home appliances. Crafted by seamlessly blending cutting-edge technologies with smart ideas, Morphy Richards' innovative small appliances deliver heartwarming and delightful product experiences to countless households across more than 30 countries. Next, Morphy Richards will enter more global markets through the inheritance of classic products and the development of innovative new products.

CONTACT:

Aimee Gong

Email:[email protected]/ [email protected]

SOURCE Morphy Richards