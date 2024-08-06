Air Attack On Kyiv Region: Falling Debris Damaged Apartment Building, Offices And Two Gas Stations

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the night of July 6, air defense forces were activated in the Kyiv region to intercept incoming Russian missiles and drones. Debris from the downed targets damaged a residential and office building, as well as two stations.

According to Ukrinform, Head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration Ruslan Kravchenko posted this on Facebook.

"At night, the enemy attacked the Kyiv region with missiles and combat drones. Air defense forces were operating in the region. Enemy targets were shot down," the post reads.

Operational groups are working at the sites where debris from downed enemy targets fell.

An apartment building was damaged - windows on the first and second floors, where non-residential premises are located, were smashed. Two gas stations were damaged - windows were smashed and facades were cut. A multi-storey building with office premises was damaged - doors and windows were smashed, and the facade was cut.

The blast wave also damaged a forester's house.

All operational services continue to work to eliminate the consequences of the enemy attack.

As reported by Ukrinform, on the night of August 6, an air raid was declared in Kyiv, followed by a series of explosions.