Atmos Celebrates 25 Years With The Grand Return Of Atmos Con In April 2025

JAPAN, August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- atmos Japan is excited to announce that atmos Con Vol.9 will be held in April 2025. This event celebrates the 25th anniversary of atmos and offers a chance to fully enjoy street and sneaker culture. It is a sneaker aimed at sneaker enthusiasts worldwide.

Onkochishin – Inspiring Innovation for Tomorrow

atmos Con is one of the Japan's biggest sneaker festivals, originally launched in 2016. After a three-year break since the last event in 2021, atmos Con Vol.9 will return to celebrate atmos's 25th anniversary with the theme of“Onkochishin” which in Japanese means to learn from the past to create a new. This event will highlight the 25-year journey of atmos, showcasing its history and ongoing evolution that has inspired innovation for tomorrow.

Brands from the sneakers, sports, and apparel industries will feature unique booths with exciting content and memorable experiences. Visitors can look forward to more than just shopping; the event will include live music performances, talk shows, interactive activities, and a variety of food options. This will create a unique, immersive experience exclusive to atmos Con.

Venue/Date/Time:Shinjuku Sumitomo Building, Triangle Square

Dates: April 19 (Sat) - 20 (Sun), 2025

Information regarding ticket sales, participating brands, artists, and event content will be announced once finalized.

"atmos is YOURS"

To celebrate its 25th anniversary, atmos has chosen the theme "atmos is YOURS."

atmos was born 25 years ago, inspired by the word "atmosphere." The idea was to be a shop that feels as natural as the air we breathe, emerging from the street community in Harajuku. Over the years, we have welcomed sneaker lovers from all over the world.

This sneaker movement, which started in Tokyo, has spread its influence on Asia and beyond, attracting many sneaker enthusiasts. The community that atmos has built over the years is one of the most influential groups in the world. The sneaker lovers who gather here truly embody what atmos is all about.



atmos Con: A Sneaker Convention's Journey

atmos Con is a sneaker convention first held in Harajuku in 2016 by atmos, a Tokyo-based sneaker retailer that has grown into a global brand. The first event, "vol. 1," attracted 600 visitors. Since then, it has been held irregularly, expanding as street culture and sneaker popularity grew. By 2019, "vol. 7" saw 4,700 visitors in one day.

In 2025, "atmos" will celebrate its 25th anniversary by bringing back atmos Con after a break due to the pandemic. The second chapter of atmos Con will go beyond sneakers, incorporating music, food, sports, art, and more, aiming to become Asia's leading cultural convention. For more information, click here.

About atmos

The name atmos is derived from“atmosphere,” aiming to be a store that is as natural and essential as the air we breathe. Established in 2000, the head shop opened in Harajuku, Tokyo, with a theme of sneakers as fashion, featuring a sneaker wall. atmos collaborates with national brands and launches exclusive models, conducting test launches and marketing of the latest products in Tokyo.

