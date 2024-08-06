The Restaurant At JUSTIN Reaffirms MICHELIN Star And MICHELIN Green Star Status

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PASO ROBLES, Calif., Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JUSTIN Vineyards & Winery is proud to announce that for the third consecutive year, The Restaurant at JUSTIN has been awarded a MICHELIN Star and MICHELIN Green Star as a part of the 2024 MICHELIN Guide California. The Restaurant at JUSTIN remains the only winery restaurant to earn both a MICHELIN Star and a MICHELIN Green Star.



The Restaurant at JUSTIN is led by Executive Chef Rachel Haggstrom and features a multicourse prix fixe menu exuding farm-to-table excellence and the finest in California cuisine, with dishes created from the freshest local ingredients. Complemented with pairings from JUSTIN's award-winning wines and sweeping views of the vineyards, the restaurant brings an elevated culinary experience to the wine country of Paso Robles. Following the continued success of The Restaurant at JUSTIN, Chef Haggstrom introduced an extended Chef's Tasting Menu dining experience, showcasing the best of the Central Coast alongside international delicacies.

“As a pioneer of Paso Robles, JUSTIN has long been set apart by our winemaking and hospitality offerings and we are proud to continue providing culinary excellence at The Restaurant at JUSTIN,” said Clarence Chia, senior vice president of marketing, eCommerce, and direct-to-consumer for JUSTIN Vineyards & Winery.“As underscored by this seal of approval from the MICHELIN Guide, the team at The Restaurant at JUSTIN continues to deliver an exceptional dining and hospitality experience on the Central Coast, and we look forward to celebrating this incredible achievement together.”

A MICHELIN Star is awarded to restaurants offering outstanding cooking with five universal criteria: quality of ingredients, harmony of flavors, mastery of techniques, the personality of the chef as expressed through their cuisine, and consistency both across the entire menu and over time. The MICHELIN Green Star highlights restaurants at the forefront of the industry when it comes to their sustainability practices. First revealed in 2020, the MICHELIN Green Star was introduced into several of the 2021 editions of the MICHELIN Guide and has been awarded to The Restaurant at JUSTIN since 2022.

“Being recognized by Michelin is an extraordinary honor for me, both personally and professionally, and it reflects the exceptional dedication of our team at The Restaurant at JUSTIN. Working alongside such a talented and passionate team is a true privilege, as they continually inspire me and enable my creativity to shine through on every plate,” said Chef Haggstrom.“I am grateful to Michelin for showcasing our region's culinary excellence. Receiving this prestigious recognition continues to inspire me to delve further into innovative techniques and embrace the richness of local ingredients.”

The Restaurant at JUSTIN has earned many honors this year, including a Five-Star rating by Forbes Travel Guide and Five Diamonds by AAA. These extraordinary achievements celebrate not only exceptional food, but also hospitality, service, and décor. The Restaurant at JUSTIN was also a featured restaurant at the 75th Emmy Awards Governors Gala where Chef Haggstrom prepared a Citrus Coast Medley of Dungeness Crab Delight on Tapioca Crisp.

A California native, Chef Haggstrom joined JUSTIN in 2019 and is best known for her upscale farm-to-table cooking style that draws influence from the state's bounty of fresh, seasonal produce. Currently, 95% of the ingredients on the seasonally rotating menu are sourced locally from either the garden at JUSTIN Vineyards & Winery or local purveyors and farmers throughout the Central Coast, with The Restaurant at JUSTIN being one of the largest purchasers at the local farmers market. The garden is home to a robust orchard and edible flower fields and features exotic fruits, vegetables, herbs, and an apiary, all of which supply ample ingredients for service.

Established in 1991, when Paso Robles was just in its early days and there were no other restaurants for several miles, The Restaurant at JUSTIN became a beacon to the community followed by a long legacy of excellence. Accolades include Wine Spectator's 2017 Restaurant Award, an honor that recognizes top restaurants with a great wine program, as well as 18 consecutive years of receiving Wine Spectator's Award of Excellence, which highlights restaurants featuring a well-chosen wine list of quality producers, along with a thematic match to the menu in both price and style.

Nestled in the rolling hills of Paso Robles, The Restaurant at JUSTIN is open for dinner Thursday through Sunday with seatings available from 6:30 to 9:00 p.m. Reservations are required and can be made at JUSTINWine.com/dine .

About JUSTIN Vineyards & Winery

The pioneer of Paso Robles, Calif., JUSTIN® Vineyards & Winery was founded in 1981 and is known for crafting world-class wines using Bordeaux grape varieties, including the iconic ISOSCELES® blend of Cabernet Sauvignon, Cabernet Franc, and Merlot. The Vineyard Estate features a tasting room, luxury five-star accommodations at the JUST INN®, and a restaurant – making it one of the only wineries on the Central Coast to offer all three amenities. The JUSTIN tasting room offers lunch, while The Restaurant at JUSTIN offers a MICHELIN-Starred multicourse fine dining experience Thursday through Sunday. JUSTIN also has a second tasting room conveniently located in the heart of Downtown Paso Robles. In addition to its stellar hospitality, JUSTIN consistently receives top honors around the world, establishing itself as a leader in new-world Bordeaux-style winemaking. JUSTIN wines are available through fine wine retailers and restaurants throughout the United States, or directly from the winery via JUSTIN's tasting rooms, online store, or membership in the exclusive JUSTIN Wine Society wine club. To discover more about JUSTIN, visit . To learn more about our Corporate Social Responsibility work, visit .

Media Contact

Meg Magee

...

310-210-1097

