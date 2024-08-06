Kerala: Glove Piece Found Stitched Into Patient's Wound; Thiruvananthapuram General Hospital Denies Negligence

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Thiruvananthapuram: As per a complaint raising a serious medical negligence, a surgical glove was stitched into the body of a patient during a back surgery. The allegation was raised by Shinu, a resident of Nedumangad against the General Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram.



Also Read:

Three diagnosed with amoebic meningoencephalitis in Thiruvananthapuram, department issues advisory

Shinu had undergone surgery at the hospital on Saturday to remove an abscess on his back. He was later discharged and sent home. However, his pain and swelling did not subside even after two days, and his wife unwrapped the bandage to check the wound. That's when they discovered that part of a surgical glove had been stitched into the wound. Shiju was then taken to a hospital in Nedumangad where he was advised to visit the general hospital to remove the glove parts.

“The doctor at Nedumangad hospital warned that removing the glove may lead to bleeding and suggested me to visit the general hospital. We are going to consult the doctor today,” Shiju said.

Shiju added that a lady doctor, whose name is unknown to him, performed the surgery. He also claimed that neither any directions nor any further treatment was given to him after the surgery.

The hospital authorities have not yet responded to the incident. Shinu's wife, Sajina, said that when they initially sought treatment for an abscess on her husband's back, the doctor first prescribed medication for five days, and after that, asked them to come in for surgery on Saturday morning. The surgery was performed on Saturday morning at around 8:00 AM. The surgery was completed by 12:00 PM, and the patient was sent home. After the surgical glove was found stitched into his body, the hospital authorities asked them to return to the hospital.

Also Read:

Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS 427 August 06 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money and more