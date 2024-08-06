Umicore: Interim Dividend To Be Paid On 21 August

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Interim dividend to be paid on 21 August

As announced on 26 July 2024, a gross interim dividend of € 0.25 per share (ISIN BE0974320526) will be paid out on Wednesday, 21 August 2024. The Umicore shares will be traded ex coupon as from Monday, 19 August 2024. The record date will be Tuesday, 20 August 2024. The System Paying Agent designated for the payment of the 2024 interim dividend is: KBC

Havenlaan / Avenue du Port, 2

1080 Brussels More information can be found on:



For more information Investor Relations

Caroline Kerremans +32 2 227 72 21 ... Eva Behaeghe +32 2 227 70 68 ... Benoit Mathieu +32 2 227 73 72 ... Adrien Raicher +32 2 227 74 34 ...





