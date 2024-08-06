Paris Olympics 2024: Avinash Sable Secures Historic Final Berth In Men's 3000M Steeplechase
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Indian athlete Avinash Sable scripted history on Monday (August 5), becoming the first man to secure a place in the final of 3000m Steeplechase at the Olympics. The 29-year-old finished fifth in Heat 2, with a timing of 8:15.43, at the Paris olympics 2024. Meanwhile, the Heat was won by Morocco's Mohamed Tindouft with a timing of 8:10.62 minutes, while Samuel Firewu of Ethiopia with 8:11.61 minutes came second. Abraham Kibiwot of Kenya (8:12.02 minutes) and Ryuji Miura of Japan (8:12.41 minutes) came third and fourth respectively
MENAFN06082024007385015968ID1108520729
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.