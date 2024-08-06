Sheikh Hasina Resignation: How 'Power Vacuum' In Bangladesh Affect Ties With India?

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Bangladesh's military assumed control of the country on Tuesday following mass protests that led to the resignation and flight of longtime Hasina .

Also Read: Sheikh Hasina Resignation LIVE Updates

Hasina, 76, had been in power since 2009 but faced accusations of election rigging in January. Over the past month, millions of demanded her resignation, leading to severe unrest.

In response to the escalating protests, security forces clashed with demonstrators, resulting in hundreds of deaths. The situation intensified, prompting Hasina to flee the country via helicopter on Monday as the military turned against her.

Hasina's relations with US, China

The strained relations between Prime Minister Hasina and the US date back to her first term in office. The assassination of her father, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, and the ensuing suspicions of international involvement have significantly influenced her foreign policy stance.

Also Read: Now Bangladesh shows the risk posed by unresolved job crises

The US has been critical of the democratic processes under her leadership, particularly her refusal to hold elections under a caretaker government-a demand from the opposition rejected by parliament in 2011. Although the US remains a major investor, the political relations between the two nations have cooled. US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller said that with respect to financial support in fiscal year 2023,“the United States provided over 212 million dollars in bilateral economic development and health assistance to Bangladesh.”

The World Bank said on Monday that it's evaluating the impact of recent events in Bangladesh on its loan program, following Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's resignation and departure.

In June, the World Bank's board approved two projects worth $900 million to assist Bangladesh in enhancing fiscal and financial sector policies and improving urban infrastructure for sustainable and climate-resilient growth.

Also Read: Sheikh Hasina resigns: Is India's security at risk? New Bangladesh may be run by allies of Pakistan and China

In July, Prime Minister Hasina emphasized her preference for India over China, stating,“China is ready, but I want India to do the project,” when asked about the Teesta project. This preference reflects her broader effort to reduce Bangladesh's dependence on China.

After abruptly ending her visit to Beijing and returning to Dhaka, Hasina reiterated her choice, indicating a clear inclination towards having India handle the $1 billion Teesta River development project in Bangladesh.

How Hasina's resignation will impact India?

India and Bangladesh have deep historical ties, with New Delhi providing crucial support to Dhaka during the 1971 Liberation War . The two countries share a 4,096.7 km border, India's longest land boundary with any of its neighbours.

As reported by PTI, Pankaj Saran, a veteran diplomat and former Indian envoy to Bangladesh, noted that the prolonged nature of the current environment could increasingly affect Bangladesh's economy, which is closely integrated with the Indian economy.

The current political turmoil in Bangladesh has significant implications for India. As a neighbouring country, India has a vested interest in Bangladesh's stability and security.

Saran said the“next couple of days will be critical” and it needs to be seen what impact her resignation has on the situation on the ground.

“There is a power vacuum right now which is being filled by the army. But... now we have to see... whether this situation and this development will lead to a halt in street protests and return of the students... and a reduction in street violence. That we have to see.”

Also Read: Sheikh Hasina won't return to Bangladesh politics, declares son Sajeeb Wazed Joy: 'After all her hard work...'

The rise of radical elements, the influx of refugees, and potential cross-border tensions are all concerns that India must navigate carefully. This close proximity requires active collaboration on a range of security issues, including police cooperation, anti-corruption efforts, and the fight against illicit drug trafficking, counterfeit currency, and human trafficking. Regular defence interactions between the two countries reinforce this cooperation and underscore the strategic significance of their defence partnership.

Moreover, India's approach to the crisis will be closely watched by other regional players, such as China and Russia, who have thus far remained silent.

(With inputs from agencies)