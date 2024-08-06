Correction: Attijariwafa Bank’s LT and ST FCR Raised; All Other Ratings Affirmed

(MENAFN- Capital Intelligence Ltd) (This announcement replaces the version published on 26 July 2024 and corrects an error in the application of CI’s bank rating criteria.)



Capital Intelligence Ratings (CI Ratings or CI) today announced that it has raised the Long-Term Foreign Currency Rating (LT FCR) and Short-Term Foreign Currency Rating (ST FCR) of Attijariwafa Bank (AWB) to ‘BBB-’ and ‘A3’ from ‘BB+’ and ‘B’, respectively. At the same time, CI Ratings has affirmed the Bank’s BSR at ‘bb’, and the CFS rating at ‘bb+’. The Outlook for the LT FCR and BSR remains Stable. The upgrade of the LT FCR corrects an error in the application of CI’s notching guidelines for incorporating extraordinary support into issuer credit ratings. As ST issuer ratings are mapped from LT issuer ratings under CI’s approach, the ST FCR is also raised.



CI considers the likelihood of the Bank receiving extraordinary support from the Moroccan government in the event of need to be high. Under CI’s criteria, the Extraordinary Support Level (ESL) of High should have resulted in a two-notch uplift for the LT FCR over the BSR rather than the one notch previously assigned. The high ESL takes into account AWB’s leading market position in the Moroccan banking sector: it is the largest bank by total assets and controls one-quarter of the system’s customer deposits. The Al Mada Group – the Moroccan monarchy-owned entity – holds 46.5% of AWB’s share capital.



AWB’s BSR is derived from a CFS rating of ‘bb+’ and an adjusted Operating Environment Risk Anchor (OPERA) of ‘bb’, which is one notch lower than the OPERA of Morocco (‘bb+’) due to the Bank’s considerable exposure to assets in higher risk African countries. The CFS is supported by the Bank’s very strong domestic franchise, good funding diversification, a stable and deep customer deposit base, and good long-term track record of solid profitability ratios. AWB also possesses good diversification of earnings. In 2023, operating income growth accelerated, driven by higher net interest income (NII), a wider and healthy margin, stronger fee income and increased gains from securities. Operating and net profit both improved strongly in 2023 – as did the ROAA.



The CFS is constrained by a moderately high level of NPLs (although provisioning is satisfactory), modest capital ratios, and the challenges involved in managing the Bank’s diverse asset base in a number of higher risk African countries. In regard to the wider African operations, CI notes that the NPL ratio improved in 2023 and is now below the NPL ratio for Moroccan operations. Nonetheless, we still consider there is heightened credit risk in the international retail banking activities, although it provides more opportunities for growth and higher margins. The operating environment in Morocco and, to a greater degree, in a number of African markets where AWB is active remains challenging. This reflects global pressure on growth and higher interest rates. However, Moroccan economic growth improved in 2023 due to improving net exports and recovering domestic demand. The short- to medium-term outlook appears favourable on the back of continued recovery in domestic demand supported by declining inflation, improving private investment, and the completion of significant infrastructural projects.



AWB has a leading market position in most banking areas in Morocco. Morocco, where 74% of the asset base is located, continues to be the core business and generates around 60% of the Group’s operating and net income. AWB Group has a diversified pan-African footprint with a presence in 15 countries in the Maghreb, Egypt, West and Central Africa, with top five positions held in its key markets where it focuses on retail banking. These markets are important contributors to the bottom line but have in the past been a source of higher impairments and cost of risk in most markets. Subsidiaries are funded locally and not by the parent. There is FX risk connected to the equity, but this is hedged.



The current level of capital only provides a modest buffer in CI’s view and is a rating constraint, with capital ratios moderate at end-2023. AWB has been a frequent issuer of AT-1 capital, as well as subordinated debt over the last few years; this is likely to continue for the foreseeable future as capital will be pressured by any asset expansion. NPLs are currently almost fully covered by loan-loss reserves, although coverage slipped slightly in 2023. The Bank’s overall absorption buffer is satisfactory, aided by solid profitability at the operating level.



AWB’s earnings profile and performance is the best in Morocco, driven by a fairly low cost of funds and a good margin, its leading franchise, as well as a diversified earnings base. Operating and net profit returns against average assets are the highest in the peer group and are some way above the peer average. Efficiency is good despite the Bank’s wide geographical reach and the need to provide a strong structure to support overall operations.



Net profit in Q1 24 was 29% higher y-o-y and operating income increased by 24%. Income grew across all business lines. NII was up by 17%, and net gains on financial instruments at fair value through the P&L rose. The cost of risk was higher in the period, but the annualised ROAA improved, nonetheless.



AWB’s funding diversification and stability is viewed as sound, supported by a substantial customer deposit base. The Bank has regular access to the market to fund its development, with regular issuance of subordinated bonds and certificates of deposits. Liquidity risk is moderate owing to AWB’s satisfactory base of liquid assets. Liquidity and funding remained satisfactory at end-Q1 24, as was the case at end-2023.



Rating Outlook



The Outlook for the ratings is Stable, indicating that AWB’s ratings are likely to remain unchanged over the next 12 months. The Outlook balances challenges relating to economic growth and the operating environment against the expectation that the Bank will maintain its financials at a satisfactory level relative to its current ratings.



Rating Dynamics: Upside Scenario



A favourable rating action in the future would require improvement in capital adequacy and loan asset quality metrics, with other financial metrics maintained at the current level.



Rating Dynamics: Downside Scenario



A downgrade in ratings could result from a weakening of capital ratios and loan asset quality that the Bank may not be able to correct in a reasonable period of time. A deterioration in the Bank’s domestic operating environment or its wider African operations could result in downward pressure.



About the Ratings



The credit ratings have been issued by Capital Intelligence Ratings Ltd, P.O. Box 53585, Limassol 3303, Cyprus.



The following information source was used to prepare the credit ratings: public information. Financial data and metrics have been derived by CI from the rated entity’s financial statements for FY2019-23. CI may also have relied upon non-public financial information provided by the rated entity and may also have used financial information from credible, independent third-party data providers. CI considers the quality of information available on the rated entity to be satisfactory for the purposes of assigning and maintaining credit ratings. CI does not audit or independently verify information received during the rating process.



The principal methodology used to determine the ratings is the Bank Rating Methodology, dated 3 April 2019 (see Information on rating scales and definitions, the time horizon of rating outlooks, and the definition of default can be found at Historical performance data, including default rates, are available from a central repository established by ESMA (CEREP) at



This rating action follows the identification of an error in the application of rating criteria. For further details see ‘Error Identification Notification: Moroccan Banks’ in the Errors and Corrections section of CI’s website ( Ratings on the entity were first released in March 1996. The ratings were last updated in July 2024. The ratings and rating outlook were disclosed to the rated entity prior to publication and were not amended following that disclosure.



The ratings have been initiated by CI. The following scheme is therefore applicable in accordance with EU regulatory guidelines.



Unsolicited Credit Rating



With Rated Entity or Related Third Party Participation: No

With Access to Internal Documents: No

With Access to Management: No



