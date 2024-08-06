Deliveroo Launches ‘Lend a Paw’ Campaign in Collaboration with Yanni Animal Welfare

(MENAFN- Soul Communications) Deliveroo is bringing the joy of pet adoption and fostering straight to its customers’ doorstep with the launch of the ‘Lend a Paw’ campaign, the latest initiative supporting its ongoing CSR efforts. In collaboration with Yanni Animal Welfare, a non-profit volunteers-based association dedicated to raising social awareness towards animal welfare, Deliveroo is making it easier to find fur-ever homes for pets through interactive HOP grocery bags.



For a duration of one month, every order made through Deliveroo HOP will be delivered in unique grocery bags showcasing an array of pets in need of loving homes. Alongside heartwarming photos, the bags will include a QR code guiding customers on how to adopt or foster a pet from Yanni Animal Welfare.



Prashant Talwar, Director of Retail & Grocery at Deliveroo Middle East, said “At Deliveroo, we are always on the lookout for ways to give back to the community. As we collaborate with more pet shops and expand our pet offerings, we’ve gained a deeper understanding of the challenges pets face in our community. These insights encouraged us to team up with Yanni Animal Welfare to support pet adoption and fostering initiatives. The 'Lend a Paw' campaign is a perfect example of how we can make a positive impact together. We’re grateful for the opportunity to partner with such a dedicated association to help improve the lives of pets and their future families.”



Dr. Manal Al Mansoori, Director of Yanni Animal Welfare, said “This campaign showcases the power of our community coming together for a common cause. We are incredibly thankful to Deliveroo for offering its platform to raise awareness about animal welfare through pet adoption and fostering. Their support is invaluable in helping us find loving homes for these animals.”



Getting involved is easy. Deliveroo is inviting the community to make a difference one grocery bag at a time. Customers can simply scan the QR code with their next grocery order to browse through the cutest adoptable pets from Yanni Animal Welfare.





