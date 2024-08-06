ZEEKR To Report Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results On August 21, 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HANGZHOU, China, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ZEEKR Intelligent Holding Limited ("ZEEKR" or the "Company") (NYSE: ZK ), a fast-growing intelligent

battery electric vehicle ("BEV") company,

today announced that it will report its unaudited results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, before the U.S. markets open on Wednesday, August 21, 2024.

The Company's management will host

an call on Wednesday, August 21, 2024, at 8:00 A.M. U.S. Eastern Time (8:00

P.M. Beijing/Hong Kong Time on the same day).

All participants who wish to join the call are requested to complete the online registration using the link provided below. After registration, each participant will receive by email a set of dial-in numbers, a passcode and a unique access PIN to join the conference call. Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call start time.

Participant Online Registration:

A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at .

About ZEEKR

ZEEKR is a fast-growing intelligent BEV technology company. The Company aspires to lead the electrification, intelligentization, and innovation of the automobile industry through the development and sales of next-generation premium BEVs and technology-driven solutions. Incorporated in March 2021, ZEEKR has focused on innovative BEV architecture, hardware, software, and the application of new technologies. Its current product portfolio primarily includes ZEEKR 001, a five-seater, cross-over shooting brake; ZEEKR 001 FR, its latest cross-over shooting brake; ZEEKR 009, a luxury six-seater MPV; ZEEKR 009 Grand, a four-seat deluxe version of ZEEKR 009; ZEEKR X, a compact SUV, and an upscale sedan model.

With a mission to create the ultimate mobility experience through technology and solutions, ZEEKR's efforts are backed by strong in-house R&D capabilities, a deep understanding of products, high operational flexibility, and a flat, efficient organizational structure. Together, these features enable fast product development, launch, and iteration, as well as the creation of a series of customer-oriented products and go-to-market strategies.

For more information, please visit .

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "future," "target," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to," or other similar expressions. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

Investor Relations Contact

In China:

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited

Investor Relations

Email: [email protected]

Piacente Financial Communications

Tel: +86-10-6508-0677

Email: [email protected]

In the United States:

Piacente Financial Communications

Brandi Piacente

Tel: +1-212-481-2050

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited