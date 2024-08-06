QCWIB Implements Innovative AI Assistant To Fast-Track B2B Opportunities For Women-Owned Businesses Nationwide

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Quinn AI application

Meet Quinn AI, the AI assistant helping thousands of women founders to fast track their chances at corporate contracting

FORT MILL, SC, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Queen City Women in BusinessTM (QCWIB) , a premier membership-based supplier-sourcing and development for women-owned small businesses, proudly announces the launch of Quinn AI , an innovative AI assistant designed to transform the membership experience by delivering supplier solutions on demand.

Quinn AI is set to handle 50% of QCWIB's member services needs and prospect inquiries, offering substantial benefits to its community:

.Efficiency: Rigorously tested by QCWIB executive leaders and super users, Quinn AI performs the work equivalent to 12 full-time support reps, matching the business acumen of human agents in terms of member resolution and customer satisfaction.

.Improved Leader Support: For QCWIB Leaders and Ambassadors, Quinn AI amplifies access to information about supplier solutions, reduces redundancy, and fast-tracks critical data retrieval.

.Faster Member Solutions: Members can now resolve their inquiries in less than 2 minutes, compared to the previous 24-hour cycle.

.24/7 Availability: Accessible to QCWIB members nationwide, Quinn AI operates around the clock, communicating in a natural and simplistic tone to simplify complex supplier searches.

.Economic Impact: The implementation of Quinn AI is projected to increase economic impact by 50% for QCWIB members, enabling them to compete for contracts faster, simplify the contracting process, and provide strategic insights that offer a competitive advantage.

"Quinn AI is a game-changer for QCWIB, reflecting our commitment to leveraging technology to support women-owned businesses. This AI assistant will not only streamline our operations but also provide our members with faster, more efficient service, enhancing their overall experience," - Dawn Nicole McIlwain, Founder and CEO of QCWIB.

As part of our commitment to supporting women-owned businesses, Quinn AI will help QCWIB members continue to enjoy a host of platform-level benefits, including:

.Setting Up & Optimizing Their Business Directory Listing: Strategic support for business directory setup will be given to members who struggle to find the right words or categories to describe their business type, services, or products.

.Navigating the QCWIB Website: Comprehensive guidance on maximizing the use of our QCWIB website, allowing members to access resources and opportunities faster.

.Diverse Supplier Certifications: Assistance with understanding and accessing certification options for diverse suppliers.

.Resources & Tips Beyond Certification: Resources and support for leveraging certifications to achieve business growth and success.

About Queen City Women in BusinessTM (QCWIB)

Queen City Women in BusinessTM (QCWIB) is a dynamic membership-based platform dedicated to sourcing, developing, and connecting women-owned small businesses with major organizations. As one of the fastest-growing communities, QCWIB aims to reduce barriers to access for women-owned enterprises across all industries and trades. By offering connections to corporate partners, supplier benefits, and exclusive perks, QCWIB empowers women in business to achieve greater success.

Join QCWIB Today!

Become a member and gain the confidence, certifications, and connections you need to compete at higher levels. QCWIB is created for women-owned business suppliers, by women-owned business suppliers. We are a Certified Woman-Owned Enterprise, proudly sourcing and developing women in business to connect with top brands.

For more information and to become a member, visit QCWIB's website.

