Zendaya, Robert Pattinson In Early Talks To Star In 'The Drama'

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, Aug 6 (IANS) stars Zendaya and Robert Pattinson may soon be seen together in 'The Drama', as the two are in the early stages of talking about the project.

The project is helmed and written by 'Dream Scenario' director Kristoffer Borgli. Project details are still being kept under wraps, but rumours suggest it's a romance that takes an unexpected turn before the couple's big day, reports 'Variety'.

This marks another collaboration between A24 and Square Peg, with others including 'Hereditary', 'Midsommar', and 'Dream Scenario'. and the upcoming films 'Death of a Unicorn' starring Paul Rudd and Jenna Ortega, and 'Eddington' starring Joaquin Phoenix, Pedro Pascal, and Emma Stone.

According to Variety, it's been a big year for Zendaya, who led this year's hits 'Dune: Part Two' and 'Challengers', co-starring Mike Faist and Josh O'Connor. 'Challengers' received strong reviews and grossed $94 million globally, including $50 million domestically.

Zendaya is set to reprise her Emmy and Golden Globe-winning role as Rue Bennett in the third season of HBO's 'Euphoria.'

The news of Zendaya and Robert Pattinson's potential negotiations was first reported by Deadline.

Robert Pattinson will next be seen in Bong Joon-ho's science fiction drama 'Mickey 17', due out in January. He is also set to begin production on Lynne Ramsay's 'Die, My Love'.

Pattinson was most recently seen on the big screen as Bruce Wayne in 2022's 'The Batman' and voiced the Grey Heron in the English-language dub of Hayao Miyazaki's 'The Boy and the Heron.'