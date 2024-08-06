Vistage, The World's Largest CEO Coaching And Peer Review Group, Launches In Iceland With Aim To Empower Top Ceos

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Kristin Sigrun GudmundsdottirREYKJAVIK, ICELAND , August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Vistage , the world's largest CEO coaching and peer review group with over 45,000 members, is expanding its reach to Iceland. The launch of Vistage in Iceland will be led by co-founders Nathan Farrugia and Kristin Sigrun Gudmundsdottir , who are excited to introduce the power of Vistage to top CEOs in the country.Vistage is known for its unique approach to coaching and peer review, providing CEOs with a confidential and supportive environment to discuss their challenges, gain insights, and make better decisions for their businesses. With a global network of successful CEOs, Vistage offers a wealth of knowledge and experience to its members, helping them navigate the complexities of running a business.The launch of Vistage in Iceland will be marked by an exclusive event for top CEOs in the country. The event will be an opportunity for CEOs to learn more about Vistage and how it can benefit their businesses. Co-founders Nathan Farrugia and Kristin Sigrun Gudmundsdottir will lead the event, sharing their insights and experiences as successful CEOs and coaches."We are thrilled to bring Vistage to Iceland and offer top CEOs in the country a platform to connect, learn, and grow together," said Nathan Farrugia, co-founder of Vistage. "We believe that the power of peer support and coaching can make a significant impact on the success of a business, and we are excited to see the positive impact Vistage will have on the Icelandic business community."Vistage Iceland Director Kristin Sigrun Gudmundsdottir said,“In a transforming world, Vistage's model truly offers the best approach for how leaders learn. We see tremendous opportunity to help CEOs in Iceland to become better leaders, make better decisions, and deliver better outcomes through peer advisory groups.”Vistage's launch in Iceland is a testament to the growing demand for effective coaching and peer support among CEOs. With its proven track record of helping CEOs achieve their goals and overcome challenges, Vistage is set to make a significant impact on the Icelandic business landscape.On August 30, Iceland CEOs are invited to an event at the Parliament Hotel to learn more about Vistage. Please email ... to register for this event. If you are interested in becoming a Vistage Chair or member in Iceland, please visit

