Loyola Institute Of Business Administration & Fintram Global Invite Applications For 11-Months Post Graduation Program In International Finance And Public Accounting
Date
8/6/2024 12:20:44 AM
The 11-months Post Graduation Program in International Finance and Public Accounting by LIBA, Chennai & FinTram Global LLP is a niche program equipping the participants with an integrated approach to Finance and Management at large and with various related skills. The program will focus on holistic understanding of the management skills, technologies and innovations set to shape the future of finance and business. The program also provides an opportunity to attain US CPA (Certified Public Accountant) qualification in the field of Finance & Accounting.
Eligibility: Applicants should have a Bachelor's Degree in Commerce from a recognized University/ Candidates with B. Com or BBA in Finance and/or Post Graduation in the field of Commerce / Accountancy / Finance and/or Professional Qualification like CA, CMA, or CFA Fully- or Part-qualified.
Application process: Application followed by a personal interview upon selection.
Application deadline: September 15th, 2024
