No Power Outages Expected On Tuesday Ukrenergo

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) No power outage schedules are expected to be applied in Ukraine on Tuesday, August 6.

The national power grid operator Ukrenergo announced this on , Ukrinform reports.

"On August 6, no power outages will be applied. If the situation changes, restrictive measures will be announced additionally," the statement reads.

Ukrenergo urged citizens to use powerful household appliances from 11:00 to 15:00.

As reported, no power outage schedules were expected on Monday, August 5.